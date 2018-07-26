Rasheed asks Guv to make security forces accountable

Rising Kashmir NewsKupwara, July 25:
AIP president Er Rasheed Wednesday urged Governor N N Vohra to make security agencies accountable and ensure that self-respect of common man is not damaged.
AIP said while speaking during the high level meeting chaired by governor at Kupwara on Wednesday, Rasheed made it clear that situation can only improve if police and other agencies respect the people’s right to live with honor and dignity.
He said, “Unless police doesn’t change its behavior and give all, especially the youth respect , not much will change on the ground. Police can’t always justify humiliating youth and destroying their self-respect. No doubt the place of youth is in colleges and schools but if security agencies leave no stone unturned to drag them to police stations, how can things improve.”
As per AIP Rasheed said during the meeting that government must fulfill the demand to probe the brutal murder of 12-year-old Omar Farooq of Gulgam through crime branch.
AIP statement said Rasheed appraised governor about the hardships being faced by people who travel to Karnah valley .
Statement quoting Rasheed said: “It is strange that any one travelling to Karnah valley from this side of the state has to seek permission to travel, which is not only wastage of time but also irritates people.”