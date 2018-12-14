Rasheed asks Guv to bulldoze VIP culture

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 13:
Hailing Governor Satpal Malik for his remarks that Jammu & Kashmir politicians and Bureaucrats are living luxurious life even more comfortable than that of emperor Jahangir, AIP President Er. Rasheed has asked Governor to take appropriate moves to end VIP culture and minimize state expenditures.
In a statement issued on Thursday Rasheed said, “Whatsoever Governor has said is absolutely true but who stops him from bulldozing the VIP culture.”
He further said, “Let Satpal Malik begin with leaving his two palaces of Raj Bhawan at Srinagar and Jammu and operate from civil secretariat or some lesser costlier office. If Mr. Malik believes in his words he must immediately take measures to minimize the state expenditure and withdraw unnecessary protocols, perks, privileges, incentives, and security from both politicians and bureaucrats.”
Raising a question over creating separate security force for governor Rasheed said, “He (Governor) needs to answer what was the need to pass a law to create a separate security force for Governor’s security and thus bring more liabilities on the state exchequer.”
Rasheed advised Governor to go through the history to know that Jahangir was the one who would always find innovative ways to do time-bound justice to the masses.
Rasheed while reacting to Governor’s statement that what his administration achieved in five months could not be achieved by political dispensation over years said, “The statement is a confession that even BJP which is ruling at the center and whose government Malik is representing in the state too was a failure.”
Rasheed said that national media is demonizing J&K and said that governor by saying so wants to convey that everything Is fine in J&K and is, in fact, asking national media to humiliate and discredit all those forces who speak about “state terrorism and brutalities on Kashmiris” and want a peaceful resolution to J&K dispute in its historical perspective by implementing UN resolutions.