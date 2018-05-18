Rasheed accuses police of trying to sabotage ceasefire move

‘AIP to receive PM Modi with black flags on Saturday’
Irfan YattooSrinagar:
MLA Langate and AIP Chief Er Rasheed on Thursday termed state DGP’s appeal to militants asking them “to utilize the opportunity of ceasefire and return to their families” as “ridiculous”.
Rasheed said DGP is uttering childish statements, and“there are black sheep present in JK police and they have become beneficiaries of this violence”.
Addressing a press conference here Rashid said some people in the police are not leaving any stone unturned to sabotage ceasefire move for their vested interests.
He said at every corner of the state, “J&K Police have already begun the operation to sabotage the ceasefire and to suck the blood of common Kashmiris”.
Rasheed said dozens of videos circulating on social media are ample proof to prove that there are “black sheep” present in JK Police.
He said that “booking of leaders of Jamaat-i-Islami under Public Safety Act (PSA) and other pro-resistance parties has unmasked the ugly face of J&K Police”.
While referring to Handwara constituency, he said police had arrested Ishfaq Ahmad Wani and accused him of stone pelting.
He said:“These things have exposed the dirty and notorious mindset of state police, as the police officer was begging before Ishfaq when his wife was murdered last year by government forces.”
“The same police officer has summoned the victim to his police station and put him in lockup and left a 16-month-old motherless baby to cry in isolation,” he said.
“I informed Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Police Chief about the incident and by their intervention Ishfaq was released on Thursday afternoon,” Rashid said.
He said despite being women herself, CM took 24 hours to wake up and feel the pain of a baby whose mother was shot dead by government forces and father was put behind the bars.
He accused that Chief Minister has compromised everything for her chair and left people at the mercy of men in uniform.
Referring to the PM’s visit on 19th this month, Rashid said Modi’s visit is nothing except an attempt to mislead the world community.
He said that PM Modi believes that anything happening here is being done by the miscreants and Pakistani agents.
Rasheed appealed people to observe complete shutdown on Modi’s visit and show the world community the suffering of common Kashmiris.
Rashid informed that “AIP will receive PM Modi with black flags so that world community will realize that India is not serious in resolving the Kashmir issue”.
He also appealed to the people of Jammu, Ladakh, Pir Panchal and Chinab Valley to support the strike call “for the largest interest of the people of the state”.
