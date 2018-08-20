Rapper Badshah launches 98.3 Radio Mirchi

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Aug 19
Bollywood rapper Badshah on Sunday launched Radio Mirchi 98.3 here in Srinagar.
During the launch Badshah praised Kashmir beauty and urged government develop good Public Relations to counter negative perception travellers have about safety in Kashmir.
Badshah said, “Violence does not take place only in Kashmir but in some other places also. Now people need to be told that Kashmir is safe for travellers.
He said he tries to rap the pain and feelings in his own style.
Badshah said Kashmir is a great place for the wedding and other ceremonies.
“It's a time that we brought reforms through social media. If you have a story to share put it on Social media because I believe social media have a lot of power.”
Radio Mirchi, Regional Director of North and East, Nitin Singh said, “When it comes to news and reporting, it is the government who decides which news will come and which news to be censored.”
During the launch ceremony of Radio Mirchi, one of the RJs, Mehak said that she is giving a good message to her listeners in the morning as a compliment and it takes her a lot of time to prepare all those good messages.
Her show is aired from 8 Am to 12 Pm.
Rafia is hosting a radio show which airs in the late afternoon starting from 3Pm to 7Pm.
Another RJ, Mirchi Vijdan of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district was also present there, he said, “I always focus on relations like relatives and families because many people did not know how to deal with it.”
The radio show of Vijdan is aired from 7Pm to 10Pm.
