Rape stain on rich Kashmir culture: JRL

May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) Monday condemned the rape of minor girl in Sumbal, Bandipora and termed it as shocking, unfortunate, gruesome and inhuman act.

In a statement, JRL spokesman termed the incident as a stain on the social, spiritual fabric and rich culture of Kashmir.

“This unfortunate and gruesome incident needs a thorough investigations and the culprit of this immoral act needs to be awarded an exemplary punishment,” he said.

JRL said the incident has not only shaken the conscience of every Kashmiri badly but brought “every head down in shame.”

“While this shameful and heart-breaking incident has pierced through our hearts and minds and left all of us shocked, some people might take advantage and try to divide us in the name of sects and tribes,” it said.

“The affected kid belongs to all of us and we all share the pain and agony of her family and stand firmly behind them. We all want the culprit to be brought to justice and justice for her and affected family,” the JRL said.

It urged people to maintain unity and brotherhood on all fronts and exhibit patience and discipline.



