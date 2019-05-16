Rape on Rise

May 16, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

142 rapes in Kashmir last year, 300 in 2017

At a time when Kashmir is witnessing protests against the rape of three-year-old girl in Bandipora, at least 142 cases of rape were registered in the Valley last year.

As per the official figures, at least 1000 cases of crime were recorded in 2018 against women in Kashmir of which 142 cases of rape came to the fore.

The situation was no different in the previous years too.

The incidents of rape cases in the State are consistently showing an increasing trend.

As per the official figures, at least 275 rape cases were registered in the State in 2016 besides 1233 cases of molestation and 157 cases of eve-teasing were registered during the year.

In 2017, the figures show further increase in the cases of crime against women.

The official figures shows 300 rape cases were registered in 2017.

Similarly, 1361 molestation cases and 121 eve-teasing cases were registered in the same year.

There was also an increase in the number of abduction cases from 775 in 2016 to 960 in 2017.

Similarly, during 2018, at least 142 cases of rape cases were registered in Kashmir.

The data reveals that 667 women kidnapping cases, 35 cases of eve-teasing and 143 of domestic assault were registered in the Valley during the year.

Kashmir is witnessing protests for the past few days following a rape of a three-year-old girl in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Hundreds of people in Srinagar and other districts of the Valley have been staging protests demanding “death penalty” to the accused.

Meanwhile, another minor girl was raped by a youth at Harran area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday.

Police said the family in Ganderbal complained to Police that their 16-year-old daughter was raped by a youth.

In January 2018, a rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Rasana village in Kathua’s Jammu shook the State.

Thousands held protest march and candlelight vigils in different parts of India, seeking justice for the minor girl.