About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 13, 2019 |

Rape of Justice

In January 2018, the brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old Kathua girl shocked the state. The most obnoxious part in that horrible crime was how politics was played over the incident that even shamed humanity. Initially, the dispossessed Gujjar Bakerwal family (of the victim) had hardly any supporters to fight for the justice of their little girl whose suffering before her tragic end is hard and painful to describe. Only after the media trial was the case highlighted to the proportion it deserved. The frame of reference back then for many was the notorious 2012 Delhi gang rape case that led to the change of rape laws in India. But in the state, it evoked strong reaction as in many infamous and similar cases, justice could not be administered. Not long ago, in April, in another shocking incident a girl from north Kashmir’s Bandipora committed suicide after being allegedly raped by her father repeatedly. An editorial that appeared on April 15 in this newspaper and titled “Crime and Punishment” attempted to highlight the failures of conventional justice system in cases like the alleged rape of the girl by her father, Uri and Kathua rape and murders. Yet, the cry for justice waned and the din was lost after few days or weeks till all seemed normal in the state. On Saturday and Sunday (May 11, 12) the cry for justice has again attained the highest pitch with the shocking rape of a three-year-old girl. As condemnations poured in, in the last couple of days, people seem to be at crossroads while trying to comprehend the moral abyss in which the state has plummeted. There are more dilemmas and angst harboured by a large section of people who are trying to find even a semblance of justice. Some of the dilemmas are quite new – for instance there are clear court directions that the rape victim’s name an identity be concealed, particularly during media trials. The most unfortunate thing that has been exposed in the rape of the minor is how irresponsibly some people have given away the identity of the victim, particularly on social media. To mobilize opinion is one thing, but there are red lines that cannot be crossed. For Likes, Shares and Comments some people shamelessly (even if they are unaware) give away the identity of a victim, thereby inflicting the victim and the family further. As the editorial on April 15 pointed out, the call of the people shocked and angered over the incident is the call of street justice, which in fact has its merits. But the question is how long does the cry for justice reverberate? Without naming anyone, the justice has to be administered in all these notorious cases – they are all victims, no greater or no less. Besides, it is foolish to draw comparisons. Let the guilty in all cases receive exemplary punishment, to satisfy the conscience of humanity.

 

 

 

 

 

Latest News

Suspicious youth detained outside Army camp in Jammu

Suspicious youth detained outside Army camp in Jammu

May 12 | Press Trust of India
Devender Rana bats for regional autonomy in J-K

Devender Rana bats for regional autonomy in J-K

May 12 | Press Trust of India
Sumbal rape a black stain on J&K’s social fabric, rich culture: Geelan ...

Sumbal rape a black stain on J&K’s social fabric, rich culture: Geelan ...

May 12 | Agencies
UN kicks off major climate change effort

UN kicks off major climate change effort

May 12 | Press Trust of India
Body of 3-year old girl retrieved from Jehlum in Khanbal Anantnag

Body of 3-year old girl retrieved from Jehlum in Khanbal Anantnag

May 12 | Agencies
Modi

Modi's cloud comments painfully embarrassing: Mehbooba

May 12 | Press Trust of India
17 youth detained in Tral village

17 youth detained in Tral village

May 12 | Rising Kashmir News
Pak PM condemns Gwadar hotel attack as bid to

Pak PM condemns Gwadar hotel attack as bid to 'sabotage' economic proj ...

May 12 | Press Trust of India
Minor girl

Minor girl's rape: Massive protests in Bandipora's Shadipora

May 12 | M T Rasool
Balakot strike: Omar takes jibe at Modi

Balakot strike: Omar takes jibe at Modi

May 12 | Agencies
Militants killed in Shopian gunfight identified

Militants killed in Shopian gunfight identified

May 12 | Javid Sofi
Only stranded civilian vehicles allowed on Jmu-Sgr highway

Only stranded civilian vehicles allowed on Jmu-Sgr highway

May 12 | Press Trust of India
Slain Shopian militant

Slain Shopian militant's wife loses battle with tumour

May 12 | Javid Sofi
Two army men injured in UBGL blast in Machil

Two army men injured in UBGL blast in Machil

May 12 | RK Online Desk
Polling underway in 58 seats in penultimate phase of LS polls

Polling underway in 58 seats in penultimate phase of LS polls

May 12 | Press Trust of India
Man dies, two injured in mishaps on Sgr-Jmu highway

Man dies, two injured in mishaps on Sgr-Jmu highway

May 12 | RK Online Desk
Israel reopens Gaza crossings as calm restored

Israel reopens Gaza crossings as calm restored

May 12 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Two militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Two militants killed in Shopian gunfight

May 12 | RK Online Desk
Female Afghan former journalist shot dead in Kabul

Female Afghan former journalist shot dead in Kabul

May 12 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Militant killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight

Militant killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight

May 12 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 13, 2019 |

Rape of Justice

              

In January 2018, the brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old Kathua girl shocked the state. The most obnoxious part in that horrible crime was how politics was played over the incident that even shamed humanity. Initially, the dispossessed Gujjar Bakerwal family (of the victim) had hardly any supporters to fight for the justice of their little girl whose suffering before her tragic end is hard and painful to describe. Only after the media trial was the case highlighted to the proportion it deserved. The frame of reference back then for many was the notorious 2012 Delhi gang rape case that led to the change of rape laws in India. But in the state, it evoked strong reaction as in many infamous and similar cases, justice could not be administered. Not long ago, in April, in another shocking incident a girl from north Kashmir’s Bandipora committed suicide after being allegedly raped by her father repeatedly. An editorial that appeared on April 15 in this newspaper and titled “Crime and Punishment” attempted to highlight the failures of conventional justice system in cases like the alleged rape of the girl by her father, Uri and Kathua rape and murders. Yet, the cry for justice waned and the din was lost after few days or weeks till all seemed normal in the state. On Saturday and Sunday (May 11, 12) the cry for justice has again attained the highest pitch with the shocking rape of a three-year-old girl. As condemnations poured in, in the last couple of days, people seem to be at crossroads while trying to comprehend the moral abyss in which the state has plummeted. There are more dilemmas and angst harboured by a large section of people who are trying to find even a semblance of justice. Some of the dilemmas are quite new – for instance there are clear court directions that the rape victim’s name an identity be concealed, particularly during media trials. The most unfortunate thing that has been exposed in the rape of the minor is how irresponsibly some people have given away the identity of the victim, particularly on social media. To mobilize opinion is one thing, but there are red lines that cannot be crossed. For Likes, Shares and Comments some people shamelessly (even if they are unaware) give away the identity of a victim, thereby inflicting the victim and the family further. As the editorial on April 15 pointed out, the call of the people shocked and angered over the incident is the call of street justice, which in fact has its merits. But the question is how long does the cry for justice reverberate? Without naming anyone, the justice has to be administered in all these notorious cases – they are all victims, no greater or no less. Besides, it is foolish to draw comparisons. Let the guilty in all cases receive exemplary punishment, to satisfy the conscience of humanity.

 

 

 

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;