Rape of 3-year-old in Sumbal triggers outrage

May 12, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Protesters demand capital punishment for child rapist

Demanding capital punishment for accused, scores of youth on Saturday staged protest in Press Enclave against the alleged rape of a 3-year minor girl from Sumbal area.

Carrying placards and shouting pro-justice slogans, the protestors were demanding exemplary punishment of accused on the fast-track basis.

Muhammad Iqbal, a protestor, said administration and police should investigate on fast track basis and provide justice to the victim family.

“Kashmiri’s have seen in the past how culprits are being shielded by the agencies, but these things would not be tolerated anymore,” he said.

Iqbal said in case of 8-year Kathua girl, people have seen how justice is being denied here.

"Now we are again demanding capital punishment for the accused, otherwise, such things will be repeated," he said.

The 3 year minor victim was allegedly raped by the 27 year old Tahir Ahmad Mir in Trehgam Sumbal village of Bandipora district.

Another protestor Yousuf Sofi said the horrific rape the 3-year-old girl is the big blot on Kashmiri society and accused should be punished

“In Asiya Nelofar case, Kunan Poshpora and Kathua Case, people have completely lost hope in the system,” he said.

Sofi said the culprits should be hanged in public so that it would be a lesson for others.

"If such things will continue Kashmir will become soon unsafe for our daughters," he said.

A police official at Police Station Sumbal told The Rising Kashmir that accused has been identified as Tahir Ahmad Mir and he has been arrested.

“FIR has been also registered against the accused under sections 363/342/376 RPC. We are investigating the matter from all angles,” the official said.