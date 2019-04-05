Randomization of polling staff held

April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The first phase randomization of polling staff was conducted in Ramban on Th under the supervision of District Election Officer (DEO), Showkat Aijaz Bhat.

As per an official, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Basharat Hussain, ARO-55, Ramban (ACR) Harbans Lal, Dy. DEO, DIO, NIC, and other concerned officers monitored the process of randomization.

The DEO directed the officers associated with the elections to work with utmost dedication and devotion for successful completion of election process.