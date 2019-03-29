About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Randomization of EVM/VVPAT held at Udhampur

In view of General Election 2019, the first level randomization of Election Voting Machines (EVMs) & Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) was held at Mini Conference Hall Deputy Commissioner Office Complex, Udhampur as a part of the chain of ongoing preparations for the ensuing Lok Sabha Election in the presence of General Observer, Kahan Singh Pannu and District Election Officer, Dr. Piyush Singla on Thursday.
All AROs and Nodal Officers besides the representatives of political parties participated in the randomization process.
DEO, Dr. Piyush Singla informed the representatives of political parties that software for randomization of EVMs/VVPAT is provided by Election Commission of India and works in a transparent manner without any manual intervention. Representative of political parties expressed satisfaction over the randomization process.
Later, General Observer interacted with all participants and shared his telephone numbers with all political parties and asked them that they can approach to him in his office set up at Dak Bunglow Udhampur or Mail him at generalobserver.udh@gmail.com their grievances, if any.
EVM /VVPAT randomization process meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gurvinderjeet Singh, GM DIC, Suram Chand Sharma, IAS Probationer, Santosh Sukhedeve, Assistant Commissioner Revenue,(ARO-60), Udhampur Vikar Giri, ARO Chenani, Abdul Sattar, ARO-62 Ramnagar, Farrrukh Qazi, Dy DEO, Dr. Kusum Chib, DIO NIC Anil Sharma, Dy SP Head Quarter besides representatives of all political parties.
The official added that General Observer for 60-Udhampur, 61-Chenani, 62-Ramnagar, within 5-Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency, Kahan Singh Pannu convened a meeting of all AROs, Nodal Officers, Sector and Zonal Magistrate of district Udhampur to review the election preparedness here at Conference Hall DC Office Complex Udhampur.
Threadbare discussions were held on various issues regarding smooth conduct of general election 2019.Observer stressed upon conduct of SVEEP activities in each and every corner of the district and asked that no voter should be left out, said the official.
He directed the DIO, to give wide Publicity through print and electronic media regarding the cVIGIL and IT Apps for elections process, to aware public and so that voters can use these Apps for their convenience.

Latest News

Election Observers appointed for Bandipora

Election Observers appointed for Bandipora

Mar 28 | Rising Kashmir News
50 European Parliamentarians write to PM Modi, demand repeal of AFSPA, ...

50 European Parliamentarians write to PM Modi, demand repeal of AFSPA, ...

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Jaipur man arrested for FB post seeking

Jaipur man arrested for FB post seeking 'contract' to kill Modi

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Body of unidentified woman fished out of Jhelum in Sumbal Bandipora

Body of unidentified woman fished out of Jhelum in Sumbal Bandipora

Mar 28 | Agencies
450 kg poppy seized from truck in Ramban, driver arrested

450 kg poppy seized from truck in Ramban, driver arrested

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in Langate gunfight

Militant killed in Langate gunfight

Mar 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Mysterious blast damages house, vehicle in Aluchi Bagh Srinagar

Mysterious blast damages house, vehicle in Aluchi Bagh Srinagar

Mar 28 | Agencies
Newborn found dead in SDH Tral

Newborn found dead in SDH Tral

Mar 28 | Agencies
India still has long way to go on ensuring space security: US experts

India still has long way to go on ensuring space security: US experts

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
CMO, BMO Bandipora suspended for violating MCC

CMO, BMO Bandipora suspended for violating MCC

Mar 28 | Rising Kashmir News

'Artificial intelligence may predict premature death risk'

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Hope nations take

Hope nations take 'real action' to maintain peace in space: China's PL ...

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in Handwara gunfight

Militant killed in Handwara gunfight

Mar 28 | Agencies
Teacher found dead along river bank in Poonch

Teacher found dead along river bank in Poonch

Mar 28 | Agencies
US moves draft resolution in UN to blacklist Masood Azhar

US moves draft resolution in UN to blacklist Masood Azhar

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Militants slain in Shopian gunfight belong to Pulwama

Militants slain in Shopian gunfight belong to Pulwama

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Pulwama attack: Pak says no camps exist on 22 locations

Pulwama attack: Pak says no camps exist on 22 locations

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Clashes erupt in Shopian town amid shutdown

Clashes erupt in Shopian town amid shutdown

Mar 28 | Javid Sofi
No

No 'sufficient evidence' linking Pak elements with Pulwama attack: Pak ...

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Two Baramulla missing students traced in Delhi

Two Baramulla missing students traced in Delhi

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight rages in north Kashmir

Gunfight rages in north Kashmir's Langate

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Three militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Three militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Randomization of EVM/VVPAT held at Udhampur

              

In view of General Election 2019, the first level randomization of Election Voting Machines (EVMs) & Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) was held at Mini Conference Hall Deputy Commissioner Office Complex, Udhampur as a part of the chain of ongoing preparations for the ensuing Lok Sabha Election in the presence of General Observer, Kahan Singh Pannu and District Election Officer, Dr. Piyush Singla on Thursday.
All AROs and Nodal Officers besides the representatives of political parties participated in the randomization process.
DEO, Dr. Piyush Singla informed the representatives of political parties that software for randomization of EVMs/VVPAT is provided by Election Commission of India and works in a transparent manner without any manual intervention. Representative of political parties expressed satisfaction over the randomization process.
Later, General Observer interacted with all participants and shared his telephone numbers with all political parties and asked them that they can approach to him in his office set up at Dak Bunglow Udhampur or Mail him at generalobserver.udh@gmail.com their grievances, if any.
EVM /VVPAT randomization process meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gurvinderjeet Singh, GM DIC, Suram Chand Sharma, IAS Probationer, Santosh Sukhedeve, Assistant Commissioner Revenue,(ARO-60), Udhampur Vikar Giri, ARO Chenani, Abdul Sattar, ARO-62 Ramnagar, Farrrukh Qazi, Dy DEO, Dr. Kusum Chib, DIO NIC Anil Sharma, Dy SP Head Quarter besides representatives of all political parties.
The official added that General Observer for 60-Udhampur, 61-Chenani, 62-Ramnagar, within 5-Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency, Kahan Singh Pannu convened a meeting of all AROs, Nodal Officers, Sector and Zonal Magistrate of district Udhampur to review the election preparedness here at Conference Hall DC Office Complex Udhampur.
Threadbare discussions were held on various issues regarding smooth conduct of general election 2019.Observer stressed upon conduct of SVEEP activities in each and every corner of the district and asked that no voter should be left out, said the official.
He directed the DIO, to give wide Publicity through print and electronic media regarding the cVIGIL and IT Apps for elections process, to aware public and so that voters can use these Apps for their convenience.

News From Rising Kashmir

;