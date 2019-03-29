Randomization of EVM/VVPAT held at Udhampur

March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In view of General Election 2019, the first level randomization of Election Voting Machines (EVMs) & Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) was held at Mini Conference Hall Deputy Commissioner Office Complex, Udhampur as a part of the chain of ongoing preparations for the ensuing Lok Sabha Election in the presence of General Observer, Kahan Singh Pannu and District Election Officer, Dr. Piyush Singla on Thursday.

All AROs and Nodal Officers besides the representatives of political parties participated in the randomization process.

DEO, Dr. Piyush Singla informed the representatives of political parties that software for randomization of EVMs/VVPAT is provided by Election Commission of India and works in a transparent manner without any manual intervention. Representative of political parties expressed satisfaction over the randomization process.

Later, General Observer interacted with all participants and shared his telephone numbers with all political parties and asked them that they can approach to him in his office set up at Dak Bunglow Udhampur or Mail him at generalobserver.udh@gmail.com their grievances, if any.

EVM /VVPAT randomization process meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gurvinderjeet Singh, GM DIC, Suram Chand Sharma, IAS Probationer, Santosh Sukhedeve, Assistant Commissioner Revenue,(ARO-60), Udhampur Vikar Giri, ARO Chenani, Abdul Sattar, ARO-62 Ramnagar, Farrrukh Qazi, Dy DEO, Dr. Kusum Chib, DIO NIC Anil Sharma, Dy SP Head Quarter besides representatives of all political parties.

The official added that General Observer for 60-Udhampur, 61-Chenani, 62-Ramnagar, within 5-Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency, Kahan Singh Pannu convened a meeting of all AROs, Nodal Officers, Sector and Zonal Magistrate of district Udhampur to review the election preparedness here at Conference Hall DC Office Complex Udhampur.

Threadbare discussions were held on various issues regarding smooth conduct of general election 2019.Observer stressed upon conduct of SVEEP activities in each and every corner of the district and asked that no voter should be left out, said the official.

He directed the DIO, to give wide Publicity through print and electronic media regarding the cVIGIL and IT Apps for elections process, to aware public and so that voters can use these Apps for their convenience.

