Randomization of EVMs held at Udhampur

Published at October 02, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Oct 01:

The first level randomization of Electronic Voting Machines was held on Monday here under the supervision of Election Observer, Kasturi Lal.
According to an official, Anil Sharma DIO NIC demonstrated the process of EVMs randomization.
The Deputy Election Officer, Sapna Kotwal gave the detail of Municipality wards including polling stations of all three Urban Local Bodies of the district.
Meanwhile, the second round randomization of polling staff for 68 polling stations was also conducted by the District Election Authority, through designed soft ware, the official added.

 

