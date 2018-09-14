Rana visits injured police, CRPF personnel

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 13:
National Conference Provincial President and MLA Devender Singh Rana on Thursday visited Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Hospital, Kakriyal and enquired about the condition of Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF personnel, injured in an encounter with militants in the area on Thursday.
According to a statement, Rana enquired from the doctors about the latest health status of Dy Superintendent of Police Mohan Lal, SDPO Nagrota, SGCt, Mohammed Iqbal and Ct Bhanu Partap of Jammu and Kashmir Police besides , Manoj Kumar Assistant Commandant 187 Bn CRPF and Constables Harshpal Singh, Pancham Singh, Abhay Singh and Zakir Hussain, all of 6th Bn CRPF
The MLA Nagrota interacted with the injured brave personnel of the police and CRPF and wished them early recovery, the statement added.
Talking to reporters, Rana lauded the forces in meeting the challenge and appreciated the resilience and restraint shown in averting collateral damage during the prolonged search operations and encounter.
He also complimented the people of the area in cooperating with the forces in tackling with the unprecedented situation.
Dogras facing ‘crisis’ of identity and culture: JKNPP
Jammu, Sep 13: Chairman JK National Panthers Party, Harsh Dev Singh, on Thursday alleged that Dogras in Jammu were facing “crisis of identity and of culture”.
In a statement, Singh said that the “time had come to give a befitting reply to those who had betrayed the trust of Jammu people”.
“BJP leadership having utterly failed to redeem any of its pre poll promises with its electorates having further been cheated on a host of other issues by the said party, the disappointment of masses had reached its zenith with social, political organizations and civil society having virtually raised a banner of revolt,” he added.
He said that “failure” of BJP to get September 23, the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh, to be declared as holiday had “deeply hurt the sentiment of Dogras cutting across party lines irrespective of caste, creed and colour”.
He, according to the statement, was addressing a public meeting in Karan Nagar Ward No. 2 in JMC Jammu.
Singh said that besides its “jiggery pokery over the issue of Rohingya deportation, the BJP had failed to get the much publicized Rasana case transferred to CBI despite its own leaders having made public commitments in this regard”.
“The failure to get the minutes of meeting related to Tribal affairs and settlement of nomads withdrawn, the BJP Ministers in the erstwhile regime had proved that their role was merely of pawns in the game of chess. They had failed to realized that they were only used by the Kashmir centric forces in furtherance of their idea of Greater Kashmir,” he claimed.
Stressing the unity of various pro-Jammu forces, Singh said that time was fast “running out with Jammu losing economically and politically with each passing day”.
“The very identity of Dogra was under threat in view of serious developments that had taken place in the past with attempts being made to revive militancy even in Jammu region,” he added.
“And with majority of Jammu people forced to migrate outside state and Dogra land being swiftly occupied by non-Dogra speaking people, the crisis of identity and culture was fast deepening,” he claimed.
“We need to act or else the posterity shall never forgive us” observed Harsh.”