Rana slams BJP for opposing regional autonomy for JK

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 30:
National Conference Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana, on Sunday slammed the BJP for allegedly opposing regional autonomy to different regions of Jammu and Kashmir.
As per a statement, Rana asked the Saffron party leaders as to “what they had to offer to empower people and satiating their aspirations”.
“BJP is suffering from a peculiar mind block, which does not allow it to see beyond myopic political agenda that is fraught with danger of dividing the society and dismantling the unity,” Rana, as per the statement, said while addressing workers at distant Latti in Chenani Assembly Constituency of the Udhampur district.
Rana accused the BJP of being a “polarizing agent in the political spectrum across the country”.
“The people of Jammu and Kashmir would not allow it to play with the time tested amity and singular entity of the State. The three and half years of BJP partnered government, instead of steering the stare to development and peace, pushed it backwards.”
“The insensitive dispensation stands testimony to failures and generating passions on regional and religious lines,” he said.
Rana alleged the BJP of resorting to divisive politics, saying that the “party is doing most disservice to the religion” by invoking Gotra politics.
“This is detrimental to the unity of the country as also the state. Governance deficit, growing unemployment and developmental inertia has left even the core workers of the BJP disillusioned.”
On the contrary, he claimed, National Conference has a cherished record of public service which is “discernible by the development undertaken between 2009 and 2014 under the leadership of Omar Abdullah and earlier during the tenure of Dr Farooq Abdullah as Chief when two lakh jobs were provided between 1996 and 2002”.
Referring to the agenda of NC’s regional autonomy, he said “it was a realistic and pragmatic approach to empower the people at grass roots level and fulfilling their distinct urges within the overall superintendence of the State government”.
“The concept of regional autonomy is aimed at enabling larger public participation in the decision making at local levels. Such an arrangement would help in fixing priorities in respect of developmental schemes as per local needs and strengthening planning process at micro level in true democratic spirit.”
He said the representative councils at regional levels would also generate a sense of involvement among the people, who are the real fountain of power in a democratic set up.
Rana also referred to the overt and covert attempts being made to dilute or repeal Article 35A.
“National Conference will foil all these machinations with full might to protect the identity and interests of the people of the state.”
Speaking on the occasion, State Secretary, Rattan Lal Gupta cautioned against the challenges confronted to the unity of the state with divisive elements working overtime to create wedge between various sections of society on communal and regional lines.
Former MP and senior leader, Sheikh Abdul Rehman, while addressing the workers, said the state is “passing through a difficult phase and sagacity demands the people to get united for isolating elements inimical to peace and tranquility”.