Rana shocked over Kulgam killings

‘Modi-Govt’s policy has brought Kashmir on edge’
‘Modi-Govt’s policy has brought Kashmir on edge’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 21:
MLA Mendhar and senior National Conference (NC) leader Javed Rana on Sunday condemned killing of innocent civilian by the security forces in Kulgam.
In a statement, Rana expressed his sympathy with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in Kulgam and prayed for the peace of the departed souls.
Expressing shock, he said that “if there is any encounter in Kashmir, the security forces must restrain and take the help of local police to control the situation instead of opening fire on the unarmed civilian.”
“Such killings will take Kashmir back to dark period and it will damage efforts for establishment of peace in Kashmir,” he said.
He said that in today’s incident in which ten-year-old-boy also got killed in Kulgam firing has “shaken the inner soul and also shows the situation has been becoming bad to worse day-by-day.”
“The incident has shown that there is no control over the black sheep in forces who damage the good work done by the security forces with such killings and lose their trust among the people, leading to alienation of Kashmiries from the government establishment,” he said.
He said that with such “innocent killings, it seems that Modi Government’s Kashmir policy has collapsed completely with no headway for peace and only they talk though the barrel of gun”.
“Talking with the barrel of gun has given rise to the new day of militancy in Kashmir. Educated youth, who are cream of Jammu and Kashmir, are joining militant ranks. Government of India must think and bring educated J&K youth to the mainstream by providing them peace, sense of security, security of life, and good future,” he suggested.
He said that the issues of youth must be addressed and appealed the Government of India and people that innocent killings must stop and accused security men should be brought to book.