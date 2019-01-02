Rana seeks review of package for PaK DPs

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 01-
National Conference Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana, on Tuesday urged the Governor’s Administration to revisit and review the one-time settlement for displaced persons of Pak-administered-Kashmir
He said that it should be done by invoking the recommendations of Omar Abdullah-led government, which envisaged Rs 25 lakhs per family instead of the announced Rs 5.50 lakhs.
“The NC led government had made conscious recommendations in terms of a cabinet decision in 2014 by recommending a package for the PaK refugees of 1947, 1965 and 1971, involving around Rs 9025 crore but on the contrary the Centre announced a package of Rs 2,000 crore which too is not implemented in letter and spirit,” Rana, as per a statement, said.
Rana was interacting with prominent functionaries and members of the S.O.S International, an organisation for the PaK Displaced Persons at Bakkshi Nagar here this morning.
Rana claimed that National Conference is committed to plead the cause of PaK refugees.
“Their welfare as state subjects of Jammu and Kashmir is a priority for the party.”
“National Conference will push the package strongly and seek justice for the displaced persons, who have undergone enormous miseries.” lies.
The Chairman, S.O.S International, Rajiv Chuni presented a memorandum to Rana, which inter-alia, sought implementation of the whole package passed by the State Cabinet in 2014 for PaK displace persons, facilities to all displaced persons at par with the Valley migrants, permit for displaced persons to visit their religious places in Pakistan occupied Kashmir; inclusion of 5,300 PaK DP families living outside the State in the ambit of package passed in October 2014.
Rana claimed that all these issues would be taken up with the concerned for appropriate action.
Rana also greeted the PaK DPs, wishing them prosperous and joyous New Year.