Rana joins dharna against murder of Daleep Langer

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 11:
National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana on Sunday expressed solidarity with the family, friends, relatives and mourners of Daleep Langer, who was stabbed to deatha day before his daughter’s marriage.
“The death in most tragic but gruesome circumstances has shocked the civilized society of Jammu as a whole and such sort of lawlessness is worrisome for all,” Rana, in a statement, said while staging sit-in dharna along with a large number of people mostly belonging to Kashmiri Pandit community at Jammu Press Club this morning, protest against the dastardly act and as a mark of solidarity with the family.
Rana urged Governor, Satya Pal Malik and Advisor K Vijay Kumar for ensuring fast track judicial dispensation of the murder and delivering justice to the family.
Rana, MLA Nagrota supported the demand of the protesters for grant of adequate compensation and job to a member of the family, which is residing in his assembly constituency.
He also expressed solidarity with the protesting mourners who were expressing outrage and anguish over the cold-blooded murder in a premier resort.
As per the statement, the protesters also sought the perpetrators and killers to be given exemplary punishment per law in order to instill sense of security in the civilized society of Jammu.