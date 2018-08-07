Rana inaugurates Sports Range, declares open 9th shooting championship

JAMMU AUGUST 06-
National Conference Provincial President Mr Devender Singh Rana on Monday called for channelizing youth energies towards positive pursuits, saying sports are the best medium to engage them in.
Dedicating shooting range at International Delhi Public School at Sunjwan, Mr Rana appreciated the management for creating state-of-art infrastructure, especially in the sports segment, hoping that the students will make optimum use of these and excel in sports alongside academics.
The Provincial President said that exposing students to various sports activities at young age generates competitive spirit, as also confidence, which is imperative to place them in good stead as they grow.
Mr Rana said the facility would be properly maintained and due precautions taken while handing over guns to young children. He referred to mark laid by the country’s ace sharp shooters in various national and international events, saying given opportunity and adequate training the youth of Jammu and Kashmir will prove second to none. He said the sports persons of the state have already made a mark at the national level and the day is not far when they will make their presence felt at the international events.
He exhorted the school management to put in their best in motivating students towards sports, saying this is necessary for their personality development and overall growth.
The President, J&K Rifle Shooting Association, Mr Kuldeep Singh Jamwal apprised about the strides made in the field of sharp shooting and said this sport opens up vistas of opportunities for the budding shooters. He categorised the shooting range of the school as Class-1, saying this will meet the requirements of sports persons.
Later the Provincial President also declared open the 9th Jammu District Shooting Championship, organised by the Jammu District Rifle Association under the aegis of J&K Rifle Association, at the school.
Mr. Kuldeep Singh Jamwal, President J&K Rifle Association, Mrs. Manjeet Kour, Commandant IRP 15th BN, Principal IDPS, Sunjwan, Randeep Wazir, Mrs Mahana, Principal DPS, Kathua, Mr. Vivek Gupta, Director DPS, Udhampur, Principal Government High School Sunjwan, Mr. Shuminder Singh, Managing Director IDPS Sunjwan, Mr. Swarn Choudhary Director IDPS, Sunjwan, were present on the occasion.
A good number of shooters turned up for the two-day competition, which witnessed preliminary round of the competition on the opening.
Those winning shooters in different age and events shall be representing district Jammu in the upcoming 9th J&K State Shooting Championship.
Others present on the occasion included Former Minister, Mr.Prem Sagar Aziz, Co-Chairperson OBC Cell Mr Abdul Gani Teli and Co-Chairperson of SC Cell Mr Vijay Lochan.