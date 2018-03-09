Rana highlights societal support in community development

Inaugurates Community Hall Sidhra
Jammu, Mar 08:
Lauding generous societal support in community development, Provincial President Devender Singh Rana on Thursday said philanthropic activities do not only help in creating various services but also generate the spirit of camaraderie among people.
“The spirit of sacrifice is laudable, especially during present times when hate and greed are taking centre-stage in the society”, Rana said while inaugurating a community hall in Sidhra, the upcoming residential enclave in Nagrota Assembly Constituency.
He expressed his gratitude to Dhan Devi for donating a prime-plot for construction of the community hall and said her philanthropic act will prove a harbinger of togetherness and promote inclusiveness. The facility will go a long way in meeting the banquet and other needs of the area.
Rana also hoped that the community centre would provide residents of Sidhra and its immediate periphery the opportunity to work together and organise social and cultural activities.
The MLA Nagrota expressed his happiness over the constituency as a whole emerging as modern residential enclave, sports and economic hub besides academic landmark, close to the winter capital.
He reiterated his vision about Nagrota as a model constituency and said this call for a holistic approach and special dispensation. He hoped that political myopism will not come in the way of building a strong edifice for promoting various activities.
