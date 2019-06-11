Rana for upholding human values

June 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana, on Monday said that the Jammu has lived and practiced the high values of humanity during most testing times of the history, as also in the recent past.

“Being inheritors of a glorious ethos, bequeathed by warriors like Mian Dido, the land of Dogras have never deviated from the path of humanism despite provocations, and, in fact have kept the flag of amity high even during hostile conditions,” Rana, as per a statement, said while paying tribute to the great Dogra warrior on his Shaheedi Diwas observance here this afternoon.

Rana along with Thakur Pavitar Singh(Retd Judge), President Shri Amar Kshatriya (Rajput) Sabha, J&K., Samant Singh, Vice President, Shri Amar Kshatriya (Rajput) Sabha, J&K, Ramesh Arora, MLC, Dhanater Singh Jamwal, Ravinder Singh Jamwal, Yogeshar Singh Jamwal, Sukhdev Singh Jamwal, Rakesh Singh Jamwal, Mangal Singh (Retd DYSP), Dilbahadur Singh Jamwal, Surinder Singh (Gilli) and other prominent citizens paid floral tributes at the memorial of Mian Dido here at a function.

The Provincial President said the Dogra warriors have demonstrated their love for humanity, not only by words but deeds and actions. “Mian Dido fought for the cause of millions, irrespective of cast, creed and colour and the best way of remembering the warrior is to imbibe the spirit of his inclusiveness among younger generation,” Rana said.

He said reverence for Mian Dido is still echoing in the folk songs sung in his remembrance by the indebted people.

He said the land of warriors will never compromise with the identity and dignity for which Mian Dido waged a relentless war over two centuries ago.

“This day also reminds us of great Jammu heroes, who have struggled in their own way to carve out a place of honour for the selfless people of Jammu”, Mr Rana said, urging the intelligentsia and opinion leaders to come forward and generate awareness about the towering spiritual figures like Mian Dido, who strived all his life for strengthening the bonds of communal amity and brotherhood.

Rana said that Mian Dido has left an indelible mark of selfless service towards the society and his life will continue to inspire generations.

“Let’s pledge to work for retaining the character of the Duggarland, as per the vision of heroes like Mian Dido by further strengthening the spirit of accommodation, coexistence and tolerance. He said the life of Mian Dido has been full of selfless service and sacrifice that remains the high point of Jammu ethos even now.

