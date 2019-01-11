Rana felicitates Rajeshwar Singh

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU JANUARY 10-
National Conference Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana, on Thursday lauded the remarkable achievement of Rajeshwar Singh of Nadore Panchayat in Nagrota Assembly Constituency for winning Gold Medal in Junior Category of the 4th South Asian Grappling Championship 2018-19 in the Weight Group of 77 kilograms , played at Indoor Stadium, Gomtu in Bhutan.
“You have made all of us in Jammu and Kashmir in general and the Nagrota Constituency in particular proud by giving your best to the sport,” Rana, as per a statement, said while felicitating Rajeshwar Singh, who called on him here this afternoon.
Rana hoped Rajeshwar to continue his winning spree and enter into senior category of the sport with much more confidence and vigour.
He said the young sports person has set an example for youngsters to emulate by showing exemplary grit and determination, hoping that he will prove an inspiration for them.
Rana also congratulated the parents of the young boy for the laurels he brought to the state.
He said the hard work of the boy and encouragement by his parents has made his dream come true.
He said Jammu has traversed a long way over the years with its youth making big mark in every sphere of activity—art, sports, academics and culture.
He said the young boy’s win is yet another feather in the saga of successes Jammu is credited with.
“There is nothing to look back for our young achievers, as sky is the limit for their talent, which they have shown by putting in their best to the sport or activity they have chosen for themselves,” Rana said while advising Rajeshwar Singh son of Anchal Singh to concentrate on the game alongside academics.
He wished the young boy all the success in his future endeavours and hoped that he will emerge as a brand ambassador of successful youngsters of Jammu, who are excelling in every field, especially the academics and sports.
He said fillip to sports activities in Nagrota Assembly Constituency are showing discernible results and Rajeshwar Singh's achievement will be a motivation for others to emulate.