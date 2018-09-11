About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Rana expresses grief, shock over death of Prof Rita Jitendra during live telecast

Published at September 11, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Sep 10:

 National Conference Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana on Monday expressed grief and shock over the sad demise of the former Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Prof Dr Rita Jitendra, describing it a huge loss to the State.
"Prof Rita Jitendra was a live personality, which she proved beyond any doubt by breathing her last while being on live broadcast of DD Kashir,” Rana, according to a statement, said, adding that a “deep void has been created by her death, which is hard to fill”.

Rana recalled immense contribution of Prof Jitendra towards “harmonious growth of the society and said her career as an academician and administrator will inspire generations to come”.
He said Prof Rita Jitendra was an orator of par excellence and a good human being, “who has left an indelible mark in variant fields of culture and women emancipation”.

“Prof Rita Jitendra will be remembered as an icon, who was humane and compassionate towards one and all.”
He expressed solidarity with her admirers and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

Rana prayed for peace to the departed soul.

 

