Rana congratulates Samakshi for bagging gold

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU SEPTEMBER 17-
National Conference Provincial President Mr Devender Singh Rana on Monday complimented and congratulated Anant Samakshi, a daughter of the soil, for clinching Gold Medal in the Junior National Fencing Championship played at Cuttack in Orissa yesterday.
‘It is a great honour for all of us in the Jammu and Kashmir State, as also the young player and her family’, Mr Rana said in a message, hoping that Anant Samakshi will continue her odyssey of success in the sports arena and make her mark at the international level and in various high profile events.
Rana said that the success of Anant Samakshi, XI students of KV School Akhnoor is yet another feat achieved by a youngster of Jammu and Kashmir augurs well for the sports persons of the State, especially as ‘our young athletes have done remarkably well in the Olympics recently.
The Provincial President also congratulated the parents of Ananat Samakshi, residents of Village Jalotra Mohalla Ranjan in Block Mathwar of Nagrota Assembly Constituency for the laurels brought by their daughter to the family and the State.