Rana condemns traffic ban on highway

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Reacting on the highway ban the Central Secretary Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), former Deputy Chairman Legislative Council and Ex-MLA, Javed Ahmed Rana condemned the order and said that it is clear violation of Human Rights as this arbitrary order has deprived the general public of their basic rights. In a statement, he said, “The national highway is lifeline for people of the state and we demand the order to be revoked.”

In his statement Rana applauded all the regional political parties for raising one voice, coming together and leaving all their differences against this inexplicable order. “It has conveyed a strong message and may stop all these atrocities,” he said.





