Rana bats for state subject register, ousting fake state subjects

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Aug 08:
National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana Wednesday pitched for maintaining state subject register and ousting of fake state subjects from Jammu Kashmir.
“Identify and oust fake state subjects first and then talk about Article 35-A,” Rana dared the BJP addressing workers at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here.
He lashed at those dubbing defenders of Article 35-A as anti-national, saying this amounts to challenging the democratic polity of the country, wisdom of the founding fathers of the Constitution of India and undermining the first President of Indian Republic, the legendary Rajindera Prasad.
“How can Constitution of India, to which Article 35-A is integral, be anti-national,” Rana said. “The proviso is in fact manifestation and endorsement of 1927 enactment brought by Maharaja Hari Singh to protect the rights of the people and identity of Jammu Kashmir, especially the land of Dogras, which was under severe threat by the prospect of affluent non-state subjects from the neighbouring states.”
He said Article 35-A finds its genesis and germination in the Constitution of India, which is the solemn book of greatest democracy of the world.
Rana slammed the BJP for launching a misinformation campaign over the issue by making it Hindu versus Muslims and Jammu versus Kashmir, reiterating Article 35-A is region and religion neutral.
Commenting on the “dubious character” of the BJP, he said it had been working against the very idea of India under the garb of “hyper-nationalism”.
“BJP is pushing Indian nation to the era of 1947 by promoting hate politics and by bringing different segments of society eyeball to eyeball situation,” the senior NC leader said. “This is the worst type of disservice to ‘Bharat Mata.’”
He accused the BJP of exploiting passions and sentiments of the people by misusing the slogan of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and added those having slight regard for the ethos of this nation would work toward strengthening bonding between various segments of society instead dividing them on the basis of religion, caste and region.
The NC Provincial President said as long as his party’s flag was fluttering high across Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, Article 35-A would remain part of the Constitution of India.
“It reflects our identity and allows us to shape our destiny and we cannot therefore let it go,” he said and asked people to close their ranks for defending this constitutional provision.
Rana asked the BJP to have an in-depth study of the Constitution of India and update themselves how other parts of India like Nagaland, Mizoram, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Goa enjoyed special and unique status as per various sub sections (A to G) of Article 371.
He said Article 35-A was more an identity of the Dogras of Jammu, irrespective of caste, creed and religion, than others which should be preserved at all costs.
The NC leader also took a jibe on “self-styled promoters of the Dogra culture and heritage for baking their political breads”, saying most of them shy away from speaking Dogri or were not well versed with the language.
“It is only the Dogri Sanastha that has been working with sincerity of purpose for Dogri and Dogra heritage,” he said.