Rana appeals Jammu civil society to foil nefarious designs of RSS

Accuses PDP of being complicit in RSS plan of communal bifurcation of JK
Accuses PDP of being complicit in RSS plan of communal bifurcation of JK
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Mar 09:
Expressing grave concerns over well planned strategy of BJP and her sister organizations to instill fear among minorities in Jammu and surrounding districts, senior National Conference leader, Javed Ahmed Rana, has appealed civil society organisations in Jammu to foil the communally nefarious designs of rightist organisations.
Rana, who is NC MLA from Mendhar assembly segment, said PDP-BJP coalition has developed irreparable cracks as evident from latest developments and the State Government is failing to carry on the administration in accordance with spirit of our pluralist Constitution in Samba and Kathua where Police authority has been rendered dysfunctional.
Referring to communally inciting press conference of a Jammu based lawyer, the lawmaker has also appealed Bar Association of Jammu to see through the communal politics being practised by coalition partners to polarise electorate in ensuing elections. He said Jammu Bar has a historic responsibility in construing the unfolding situation in Jammu and protecting constitutional values.
Referring to the bogey of demographic change, the senior NC leader said aspirational migration to Jammu from people of all religions from Pir Panjal region, Chenab valley, Ladakh and Kashmir Valley shouldn't be given communal colour under the garb of demographic change. He said intelligentsia in Jammu should remind one and all the actual demographic shift that Jammu had gone through decades back.
Rana also reminded the civil society organizations of the immense contribution of plural social milieu of Jammu region which has for decades stalled nefarious designs of forces from across the LoC. He said the dangerous road being treaded by PDP-BJP coalition government will have disastrous consequences for people of the State.
Expressing dismay at repeated attacks and vicious campaign against Gujjars-Bakerwals of Jammu and surrounding districts, Rana said one feels depressed and saddened to hear sweeping and unfounded allegations against the Tribal communities of J&K, especially Gujjars-Bakerwals by right wing activists. He said the nomadic Gujjars-Bakerwals are traditional forest dwellers and forests forms vital part of their livelihood and ecosystem.
Taking strong objection to branding of Gujjars-Bakerwals as bovine smugglers and encroachers, Rana, a prominent Tribal leader, said bovine animals and forests are vital components of tribal economy and sustenance and Gujjars-Bakerwals are the only community that protects animals and forests.
Rana has warned that any attempt to disrupt tribal livelihood which depends upon biannual to-and-fro movement of Gujjars-Bakerwals and other communities of Jammu between Jammu and Kashmir regions will be confronted with every possible means. He said forests are the most important element of tribal ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir and Gujjars-Bakerwals are the traditional forest dwellers who have always been integral to forest protection.
0 Comment(s)