Rana accuses BJP of dividing country on religious lines

April 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior National Conference leader and former MLA Mendhar, Javed Ahmed Rana, on Sunday lashed out at the BJP for dividing the country population on religious lines, saying this is against the idea of India.

Addressing a gathering at village Salwah in support of Congress candidate Raman Bhalla from Jammu-Poonch Lok Sabha Constituency, Rana said that BJP’s divisive policies have retarded country’s growth. He said that the BJP understands that it can never achieve its agenda of Hindutva until and unless there is no division on religious lines.

Terming five years of Modi rule as worst in the history of this country, Javed Rana said that it becomes evident from the programmes and policies of the party, as to what extent they have succeeded in spreading hatred among people on every issue.

He said that the BJP has negated the mandate given to it by the country in 2014 by indulging in cheap politics.

On Article 35A and 370, Rana said that these are our identity of the state and its people and any attempt of scrapping these will have serious ramifications. He said that State Subject law should not be tinkered with and the Centre should defend this in the apex court.

BJP has failed to deliver the promises made in 2014 and to win the forthcoming elections, the party and its leaders are making such statements which have no relevance in overall development of this country, he said, adding "Modi ji has never talked about the promises he made."

“Where are 2 crores jobs, where is black money, what about the economic growth of the country?,” Rana asked, adding that time has come to vote out the BJP in ensuing elections.

