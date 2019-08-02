Ramzan welcomes upgrading of district hospital Handawara to medical college

August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference senior leader and former minister Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan on Thursday welcomed the move of upgrading the District Hospital Handawara to Medical College, saying the move will give impetus to the development of backward Kupwara district.

“It has been a long pending demand of the people of Handwara to have a Medical College in the area. Now that the demand has been addressed, I on behalf of the people of Handawara thank the governor administration and the Medical Council of India for conceding to the demand of the people of Handwara,” he said in a statement issued here.

Choudhary, however, expressed dismay over the undue delay in upgrading the district hospital to Medical College said, “The people of Handwara have been waiting for this decision for a long time. The Medical Council of India had already approved five medical colleges for the state. The 200 bedded hospital of the Handwara town also qualified as per the 1999 MCI norms. However, the decision was stalled by the former PDP-BJP-PC combine. Now that that approval has come, I take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the concerned authorities.”

“The district revenue authorities should without delay identify land for the establishment of medical college.”

Choudhary who has formerly represented the Handwara Constituency said the district hospitals was established in 1980’s and catered to the adjoining arduous areas.

He also urged the incumbent governor administration to come up with a college in the area specially dedicated to girls.

“In 2014 the Kashmir university authorities had also undertaken a survey of the area for the establishment of a college dedicated to girls. The 50 kannal of land has already been ear marked for the same by the government in 2014. But the issue has been put into a limbo. The successive governments after didn’t take any step in this direction. The need of the hour also requires for establishment of degree colleges at Magam and Zachaldara. I urge the governor administration to rise to the demands of the people,” he said.