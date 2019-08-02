About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Ramzan welcomes upgrading of district hospital Handawara to medical college

National Conference senior leader and former minister Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan on Thursday welcomed the move of upgrading the District Hospital Handawara to Medical College, saying the move will give impetus to the development of backward Kupwara district.
“It has been a long pending demand of the people of Handwara to have a Medical College in the area. Now that the demand has been addressed, I on behalf of the people of Handawara thank the governor administration and the Medical Council of India for conceding to the demand of the people of Handwara,” he said in a statement issued here.
Choudhary, however, expressed dismay over the undue delay in upgrading the district hospital to Medical College said, “The people of Handwara have been waiting for this decision for a long time. The Medical Council of India had already approved five medical colleges for the state. The 200 bedded hospital of the Handwara town also qualified as per the 1999 MCI norms. However, the decision was stalled by the former PDP-BJP-PC combine. Now that that approval has come, I take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the concerned authorities.”
“The district revenue authorities should without delay identify land for the establishment of medical college.”
Choudhary who has formerly represented the Handwara Constituency said the district hospitals was established in 1980’s and catered to the adjoining arduous areas.
He also urged the incumbent governor administration to come up with a college in the area specially dedicated to girls.
“In 2014 the Kashmir university authorities had also undertaken a survey of the area for the establishment of a college dedicated to girls. The 50 kannal of land has already been ear marked for the same by the government in 2014. But the issue has been put into a limbo. The successive governments after didn’t take any step in this direction. The need of the hour also requires for establishment of degree colleges at Magam and Zachaldara. I urge the governor administration to rise to the demands of the people,” he said.

Sgr-Jmu highway reopens for traffic, landslide debris cleared
Aug 01 | Agencies

Sgr-Jmu highway reopens for traffic, landslide debris cleared

Aug 01 | Agencies
Rasheed urges NC to reveal details of meeting with PM

Rasheed urges NC to reveal details of meeting with PM

Aug 01 | Rising Kashmir News
LS passes amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

LS passes amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
Pak to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Friday: Foreign O ...
Aug 01 | Press Trust of India

Pak to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Friday: Foreign O ...

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
Congress calls Kashmir Policy Planning group meeting on Friday
Aug 01 | Rising Kashmir News

Congress calls Kashmir Policy Planning group meeting on Friday

Aug 01 | Rising Kashmir News
Unnao case: BJP expels accused MLA Senger
Aug 01 | Agencies

Unnao case: BJP expels accused MLA Senger

Aug 01 | Agencies
Two pc hike in Hardship Allowance of J&K Police personnel
Aug 01 | Agencies

Two pc hike in Hardship Allowance of J&K Police personnel

Aug 01 | Agencies
Consumers using up to 200 units electricity need not pay bills: Kejriw ...
Aug 01 | Press Trust of India

Consumers using up to 200 units electricity need not pay bills: Kejriw ...

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
UAE to launch Arab world

UAE to launch Arab world's first spacecraft to Mars in July 2020

Aug 01 | PTI
Unemployment a ticking time-bomb that can explode anytime: Tarigami
Aug 01 | Rising Kashmir News

Unemployment a ticking time-bomb that can explode anytime: Tarigami

Aug 01 | Rising Kashmir News
NC MPs meet Modi, discuss Kashmir situation

NC MPs meet Modi, discuss Kashmir situation

Aug 01 | Junaid Kathju
CASO underway in orchards of Shopian village
Aug 01 | Javid Sofi

CASO underway in orchards of Shopian village

Aug 01 | Javid Sofi
Job consultancy owner arrested in Budgam: Police
Aug 01 | RK Online Desk

Job consultancy owner arrested in Budgam: Police

Aug 01 | RK Online Desk
Civilian injured as India, Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Rajouri
Aug 01 | Agencies

Civilian injured as India, Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

Aug 01 | Agencies
President Kovind gives assent to triple talaq bill

President Kovind gives assent to triple talaq bill

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
Police arrests 5 burglars, recovers stolen property in Budgam
Aug 01 | RK Online Desk

Police arrests 5 burglars, recovers stolen property in Budgam

Aug 01 | RK Online Desk
US sanctions Iran

US sanctions Iran's foreign minister

Aug 01 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Police arrests Hizb millitant in Budgam

Police arrests Hizb millitant in Budgam

Aug 01 | RK Online Desk
Arrested man

Arrested man 'spying' for India, claims Pak police

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
;