Ramzan festival suspended till Monday due to inclement weather

May 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The 15-day Ramzan Festival that started earlier this week shall remain suspended till Monday due to inclement weather conditions.

The organizers informed that due to the unfavorable weather conditions, the festival has been suspended for few days and will resume from Tuesday, May 28.

The festival is being organized by Department of Industries and Commerce, Kashmir in collaboration with the Department of Culture, J&K with the aim to relive the spirit of festivity of this holy month.