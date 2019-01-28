Ramzan expresses concern over plight of stranded passengers

Srinagar, Jan 27 :
Ex Secretary General J&K Legislative Assembly and social activist Mohammad Ramzan has expressed his serious concern over the plight of the stranded passengers at Jammu and enroute National Highway for the last six days.
In a statement issued, he has said that mostly among the stranded people is the labour class who have spent their hardened money and are penniless now and as such it is obligatory on the part of the Government to come to their rescue at this critical time and provide them shelter and make arrangements of airlifting them on war footing basis.
He has further appealed the administration to set up temporary shelter homes for the stranded passengers at Jammu as per past practice in view of the worst condition of the highway.
He further demanded that administration should constitute mobile teams to keep an eye and check on the rates of essential commodities on highway particularly dhabas and hotels enroute Jammu Banihal. (KNS)