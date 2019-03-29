Ramifications of fictional identities

March 29, 2019 | Shahid Qureshi

A significant part of human history is marked by aggression & bloody wars, brutality & ethnic cleansing, Political subjugation, social discrimination & economic exploitation. Throughout human history men have committed horrible atrocities on the fellow men either aggressively to gain political and economic dominance or to pre-empt an actual or perceived offensive by an actual or perceived hostile human group.

A psychological division into 'we' and ' others' by human groups exaggerated by a sense of threat from the 'other' has been at the heart of many catastrophic episodes or prevalence of exploitative human practices or institutions in the world. All people are born in a certain social or a cultural group- family, tribe, caste, race, religion, nation etc. It is a universal human tendency to form clusters based on a perceived similarity & tend to form stereotypes about people belonging to other group.

Sociologists use the concept of identity to explain how people understand who they are and what they do. People regard groups more like themselves more positively, identifying themselves as members of such groups in contrast to others. It is tendency of members of every group to feel secure inside ones own group & prefer certain practices, norms & values & regard those norms & values immutably superior to those of others. A sense of suspicion, fear & existential threat from the other identity group drives antagonism towards others. Even though this division of the world into communities of the like minded have been the greatest source of world's trouble yet all identities are fictional.

Indian society has historically been characterized by a strict hierarchical system of segregation into four varnas which over the course of time developed into a rigid caste system. Members of a caste believe to trace their decent to the same ancestor which is mythical. Even though there is no scientific evidence tracing the member's genealogy to same biological ancestor, the discriminatory institution survived with associated notions of ritual purity & pollution imposing severe physical, religious, educational, social, economic & political restrictions on the members of lower castes leading to their inhuman treatment throughout history. Even a mere shadow of an untouchable is considered enough to defile a caste Hindu.

Notion of racial superiority has perhaps been the most pernicious in the world. Racism has always been used both as an instrument of discrimination and a tool of exploitation. History throws three most obnoxious institutions responsible for much of the world's suffering. Apartheid in South Africa an exploitative institution of racial supremacy. Colour of Skin has been the justification for the practice of human slavery. Adolph Hitler’s Nazi dictatorship was based on the pernicious idea of Superiority of Aryan race. The idea of purity of German race led to anti-Semitism & extermination of Jews as biological foreign bodies to purify the Race. Race is scientifically, biologically & genetically baseless. Race a chimaera is merely a historical, cultural & social construct to justify segregation & differential treatment in society. The racial purity is a myth and race was invented by Racism.

A fraction of history's savagery & bloodshed is indisputably attributable to religious beliefs. Throughout the human history people have committed horrible atrocities in the name of religion. As we enter the 21th century it is clear that religious extremism & related violence is on increase all over the world. It barely raises an eyebrow when we hear the story of booming & later find out that the last word uttered before the bomb was detonated is the name of God.

Even if the religious extremism does not lead to violence, it has still been used historically as political wedge issue cynically leading people to justify the subordination of women, racism, Islamophobia and anti-Semitism. A precarious singularity about a interreligious hatred is that conflicts are among the most difficult to be resolve because all hostile groups believe God to be on their side who has endorsed the moral righteousness of their respective claims. One of the most infamous instances of how much insanity can religious fanaticism entail is when a crusader was asked how to differentiate between Catholics & Cathars (A Christian religious sect in southern France in the 12th and 13th centuries; believers in Albigensianism) when the city was to be overtaken during the siege of Beziers to which he replied " kill them all. God will recognise and accordingly sort them into Heaven or Hell". Religious stories are “holy scripture” to believers. Narratives used to support, explain, or justify a particular system’s rituals, theology, and ethics and are myths to people of other belief systems. It is difficult to believe that Buddha was conceived in a dream by a white elephant, so we call that story a myth. But the stories such as the parting of the Sea of Reeds for the fleeing Hebrews, Virgin birth and the dead Jesus rising from the tomb are just as irrational narratives to a Hindu or Buddhist because these stories contain events that contradict their intellectual and physical experience of reality.

The nationalism as the ideology of the modern nation state is the most powerful object of the contemporary world. Nation state undoubtedly accounts for much of the human blood spilled throughout the history. Nationalism being inherently divisive has been at the heart of international conflict. The utopian ideology of nation , the identification it requires, extreme loyalty it demands, the propagandist machinery it uses to indoctrinate the pernicious creed putting it beyond good or evil and recognising no other duty than that of advancing national interest. The radical nationalism combined with racial hatred was a key factor behind the Holocaust. Nationalism glorifies war through the cult of fallen soldiers, promises a kind of immortality to all who die for the nation. Nationalism popularized imperialism and was the leading factor behind most bloody wars including world war I & II.

An entity which has wreaked havoc for centuries lacks even a basic definition of what constitutes a nation. Nation is re-emergence of barbaric tribe in the modern period with large scale destructive potential and perpetual hostility. Nation is a social construction; an imaginary political community weaved through historical fantasies & fictional stories that people have come to accept as truth.

According to Joseph Goebbels (German propaganda minister in Nazi Germany who persecuted the Jews 1897-1945) if u repeat a lie however big a number of times, people start accepting it as a reality. People through the course of history have spun around them inanimate and stoic fictional entities such as nation, race, caste etc .The Frankenstein monsters (The fictional Swiss scientist who was the protagonist in a gothic novel by Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley; he created a monster from parts of corpses) turned up controlling the world and causing great suffering to mankind.

At the heart of our challenge is how to use human knowledge and experience to alleviate human suffering caused by our own actions. It is indispensable that we unweave the fictional web around us.

