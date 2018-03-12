Ramgarh CC defeats Nagrota CC

Sports offer vistas of career opportunities to youth: Slathia
Sports offer vistas of career opportunities to youth: Slathia
Rising Kashmir NewsVIJAYPUR MARCH 11:
Ramgarh Cricket Club on Sunday defeated Nagrota Cricket Club in the finals of one-day Raman Gupta Memorial Cricket tournament played at Smailpur. Shuban Kumar was declared as man of the match.
Played in Pandit Prem Nath Dogra Cricket Stadium in Smailpur, Ramgarh Cricket Club won the toss and elected to bat first. The team scored 154 runs. Chasing the target, Nagrota Cricket Club were all out at the score of 148 runs.
Former minister and Senior State Vice President National Conference Mr Surjeet Singh Slathia, who was the Chief Guest, presented trophies to winners and runner up teams. He also presented awards to the players for their distinction in various disciplines of the game. He lauded the sportsman spirit and camaraderie, which was hallmark of the match, witnessed by a large number of cricket lovers.
Slathia expressed happiness over the local youth taking keen interest in sports, saying this is imperative for their overall growth. He said sports, especially cricket, was fast emerging as a career option and offers lots of opportunities to sportsmen with talent.
He said the local youth were second to none and provided with adequate exposure and opportunities besides best available coaching, they could excel in various games and leave their mark in the world of sports.
Congratulating both the teams, as also the participating teams in the entire tournament, Mr Slathia said victory and defeat were part of the game and this should be taken in true sportsman spirit. He said both the teams played well and made the finals thrilling and interesting till the last ball was bowled.
Slathia complimented the organizers for holding the tourney and said such events would inspire the budding players to demonstrate their talent in a big way.
The tournament was organized by Dr Ravi Gupta, Rajveer Singh, Dilawar Singh, Rajesh Chalotra, Sunny Gupta and Rishu Singh.
Besides hundreds of sports, pro0minent among those who watched the final included NC Vice President Samba Vijay Singh, Block President Bhagwan Singh, Ex Chairman Municipality Bari Brahmana Raman Gupta, ex Sarpanches Jogeshwar Singh, Swaran Singh, Balwant Singh and Jagdish Singh.
0 Comment(s)