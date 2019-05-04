Ramdhan arrangements reviewed at Anantnag

May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Anantnag Syed Yasir Farooq Friday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements put in place for upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

The official spokesperson said threadbare discussions were held on various issues including availability of essential commodities, uninterrupted power supply, drinking water facility, sanitation and traffic.

The ACR stressed upon Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) officials to ensure availability of ration, kerosene oil, sugar, LPG in sufficient quantity so that people do not face any inconvenience.

It was decided in the meeting that joint teams of revenue, FCS&CA, municipalities and police department headed by concerned Tehsildars shall conduct market checking so that people are not overcharged.

The ACR directed executive officers of Municipal Committees to ensure cleanliness particularly in and around the mosques.

The PDD department was directed to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply, particularly at Sehri, and Iftar times. He further directed PHE authorities to ensure availability of safe drinking water to the people.

Traffic department was directed to ensure availability of transport till late hours.

