About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Ramdhan arrangements reviewed at Anantnag

Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Anantnag Syed Yasir Farooq Friday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements put in place for upcoming holy month of Ramadan.
The official spokesperson said threadbare discussions were held on various issues including availability of essential commodities, uninterrupted power supply, drinking water facility, sanitation and traffic.
The ACR stressed upon Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) officials to ensure availability of ration, kerosene oil, sugar, LPG in sufficient quantity so that people do not face any inconvenience.
It was decided in the meeting that joint teams of revenue, FCS&CA, municipalities and police department headed by concerned Tehsildars shall conduct market checking so that people are not overcharged.
The ACR directed executive officers of Municipal Committees to ensure cleanliness particularly in and around the mosques.
The PDD department was directed to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply, particularly at Sehri, and Iftar times. He further directed PHE authorities to ensure availability of safe drinking water to the people.
Traffic department was directed to ensure availability of transport till late hours.

 

Latest News

Dr Kaiser Koul is principal GMC Srinagar

Dr Kaiser Koul is principal GMC Srinagar

May 03 | Rising Kashmir News
Woman killed in hit-and-run accident in Baramulla

Woman killed in hit-and-run accident in Baramulla

May 03 | Agencies
Malik deprived of rights, kept in solitary confinement: Family

Malik deprived of rights, kept in solitary confinement: Family

May 03 | Junaid Kathju
NIA summons Geelani’s grandson Anees-ul-Islam for questioning

NIA summons Geelani’s grandson Anees-ul-Islam for questioning

May 03 | Agencies
Rangers find three-eyed snake in Australia

Rangers find three-eyed snake in Australia's Humpty Doo

May 03 | PTI/AfP
Instead of IPL, talk about govt’s

Instead of IPL, talk about govt’s 'unwillingness' to hold Assembly pol ...

May 03 | Agencies
Three killed as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha

Three killed as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha

May 03 | Press Trust of India
Train service suspended in south Kashmir

Train service suspended in south Kashmir

May 03 | Agencies
National security has become poll plank to earn votes, Mehbooba on Con ...

National security has become poll plank to earn votes, Mehbooba on Con ...

May 03 | Agencies
BJP office damaged in IED blast in Jharkhand

BJP office damaged in IED blast in Jharkhand

May 03 | Agencies
Facebook bans

Facebook bans 'dangerous individuals' cited for hate speech

May 03 | PTI/AP
Massive Afghanistan peace summit ends in Kabul

Massive Afghanistan peace summit ends in Kabul

May 03 | AFP/Press Trust of India
19 injured in clashes after militant killings in Shopian

19 injured in clashes after militant killings in Shopian

May 03 | Javid Sofi
Arrested Kangan youth was going to join militancy: Police

Arrested Kangan youth was going to join militancy: Police

May 03 | RK Online Desk
Shopian gunfight: Burhan group

Shopian gunfight: Burhan group's Lateef tiger among 3 militants killed

May 03 | RK Online Desk
Two militants killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight, clashes erupt

Two militants killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight, clashes erupt

May 03 | Javid Sofi
Missing Kangan youth found in Handwara

Missing Kangan youth found in Handwara

May 03 | RK Online Desk
Pakistan orders freeze of Azhar

Pakistan orders freeze of Azhar's assets, impose travel ban

May 03 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in Shopian

Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in Shopian

May 03 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight underway in Shopian village

Gunfight underway in Shopian village

May 03 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Ramdhan arrangements reviewed at Anantnag

              

Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Anantnag Syed Yasir Farooq Friday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements put in place for upcoming holy month of Ramadan.
The official spokesperson said threadbare discussions were held on various issues including availability of essential commodities, uninterrupted power supply, drinking water facility, sanitation and traffic.
The ACR stressed upon Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) officials to ensure availability of ration, kerosene oil, sugar, LPG in sufficient quantity so that people do not face any inconvenience.
It was decided in the meeting that joint teams of revenue, FCS&CA, municipalities and police department headed by concerned Tehsildars shall conduct market checking so that people are not overcharged.
The ACR directed executive officers of Municipal Committees to ensure cleanliness particularly in and around the mosques.
The PDD department was directed to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply, particularly at Sehri, and Iftar times. He further directed PHE authorities to ensure availability of safe drinking water to the people.
Traffic department was directed to ensure availability of transport till late hours.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;