Ramban: Students stage protests, demand school construction of school building, faculty

May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hundreds of students of Government High School Balihote staged protest demonstration against education department and blocked Jammu Srinagar National Highway for hours, here on Monday.

The students demanded building and staff for the said school and said they will intensify their protest if their demand will not fulfilled.

Addressing the protestors Congress leader Arun Singh Raju said that there are many schools across district with shortage of staff and buildings.

“Many times we approached to the concerned department besides district administration but nothing has been done so far, due to which we are forced to block the national highway.”

Students alleged that on the pretext of land rent the headmaster is taking Rs 60 every month from all the students enrolled in the school.

They further said that there is acute shortage of staff in the school besides the “teachers maintain no proper time to come to the school”.

The protest came to end after the intervention of Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Ramban Harbans Lal who assured the students that their issues will be addressed.

He said that the department will depute a teacher with immediate effect to the school and the remaining staff will be appointed at earliest.

He further said that he will take up the matter to the Deputy Commissioner Ramban, who will initiate enquiry in this regard.