Ramban, Poonch win Inter-District Volleyball tournament

Jammu, Sep 27:
Divisional Level Inter District Volleyball tournament for Boys in all age groups concluded here at PG College Boys Ground Udhampur.
According to an official, about 250 Boys drawn from different nine District of Jammu Division participated in the tournament.
The tournament was organized by the Department Youth Services & Sports under over all supervision of District Youth Services and Sports Officer Udhampur, Sudesh Kumar Chalotra, the official added.
Principal Government PG College Boys Udhampur Udhey Bhano was the chief guest on the occasion who formally declared the tournament closed.
District Ramban clinched the tittles of U/14 yrs Boys and U/17 Yrs Boys by defeating District Doda by 2-1 sets and District Jammu by 3-1 sets respectively. While in final match under U/19Yrs Boys, District Poonch defeated District Kathua by 3-2 sets.
Among other who present on the occasion were ZPEO Panchari Pawan Kumar, ZPEO Udhampur Santosh Kumari, ZPEO JIB Poonam Sharma and other senior officers of the department, the official added.