About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Ramban: People demand jobs in HCC, stage protest

Hundreds of locals on Monday staged protest demonstration against the Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) for not recruiting the locals in their ongoing construction work on Srinagar-Jammu Highway at Ramsoo area of district Ramban, today.
The unemployed educated youth of district Ramban have forcibly stopped construction work for the past three days at Ramsoo and are protesting against HCC authorities.
The protest was led by Sarpanches including Kuldeep Singh and Nawaz Sohil.
“For the past 3 days we are sitting of dharna not a single representative from concern construction company came to us.This is high time and the district administration should come forward for the support of general public and asked the concerned construction company to recruit the local in their projects.”
They warned the HCC authorities that if their demands will not fulfil they will come on roads and block the Highway.
“By taking our land, the company has made hundreds of youth unemployed.Now it is the responsibility of the company to provide employment,” they added.
They demanded employment for local unemployed skilled educated youths and engineers instead of outsiders engaged by a contractor companies for upgradation of Jammu-Srinagar Highway.

Latest News

GoI sets up tribunal to review ban imposed on Jamaat-e-Islami, JKLF

GoI sets up tribunal to review ban imposed on Jamaat-e-Islami, JKLF

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Apr 01 | Agencies
KU appoints Prof Akbar Masood as new Dean Academic Affairs

KU appoints Prof Akbar Masood as new Dean Academic Affairs

Apr 01 | Rising Kashmir News
ACB Jammu books former revenue officials involved in land grabbing cas ...

ACB Jammu books former revenue officials involved in land grabbing cas ...

Apr 01 | Rising Kashmir News
No power can revoke Article 370, 35-A: Mir

No power can revoke Article 370, 35-A: Mir

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
29 killed, 600 injured as storm hits Nepal

29 killed, 600 injured as storm hits Nepal

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
Teenager slips to death at Gund Ganderbal

Teenager slips to death at Gund Ganderbal

Apr 01 | Umar Raina
BSF officer killed in LoC firing in Poonch

BSF officer killed in LoC firing in Poonch

Apr 01 | Agencies
5-year-old girl killed in LoC firing in Poonch

5-year-old girl killed in LoC firing in Poonch

Apr 01 | Agencies
I-T dept attaches Geelani

I-T dept attaches Geelani's Delhi house on wilful tax evasion charges

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
24 dead in China forest fire

24 dead in China forest fire

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
Six troops injured in cross-LoC firing in Poonch

Six troops injured in cross-LoC firing in Poonch

Apr 01 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Suspect militant behind abortive bid to target CRPF convoy arrested

Suspect militant behind abortive bid to target CRPF convoy arrested

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
India launches EMISAT, 28 foreign satellites

India launches EMISAT, 28 foreign satellites

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
Delhi Police arrests alleged JeM militant from Srinagar

Delhi Police arrests alleged JeM militant from Srinagar

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
India-Pak troops exchange fresh gunfire along LoC in Poonch

India-Pak troops exchange fresh gunfire along LoC in Poonch

Apr 01 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Militants slain in Pulwama gunfight identified

Militants slain in Pulwama gunfight identified

Apr 01 | Javid Sofi
Schools closed in Poonch areas after cross-LoC firing

Schools closed in Poonch areas after cross-LoC firing

Apr 01 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Fire damages food court in Mendhar

Fire damages food court in Mendhar

Apr 01 | Agencies
India-Pak troops exchange firing along LoC in Poonch, civilian injured

India-Pak troops exchange firing along LoC in Poonch, civilian injured

Apr 01 | Agencies
Four militants killed in Pulwama gunfight

Four militants killed in Pulwama gunfight

Apr 01 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Ramban: People demand jobs in HCC, stage protest

              

Hundreds of locals on Monday staged protest demonstration against the Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) for not recruiting the locals in their ongoing construction work on Srinagar-Jammu Highway at Ramsoo area of district Ramban, today.
The unemployed educated youth of district Ramban have forcibly stopped construction work for the past three days at Ramsoo and are protesting against HCC authorities.
The protest was led by Sarpanches including Kuldeep Singh and Nawaz Sohil.
“For the past 3 days we are sitting of dharna not a single representative from concern construction company came to us.This is high time and the district administration should come forward for the support of general public and asked the concerned construction company to recruit the local in their projects.”
They warned the HCC authorities that if their demands will not fulfil they will come on roads and block the Highway.
“By taking our land, the company has made hundreds of youth unemployed.Now it is the responsibility of the company to provide employment,” they added.
They demanded employment for local unemployed skilled educated youths and engineers instead of outsiders engaged by a contractor companies for upgradation of Jammu-Srinagar Highway.

News From Rising Kashmir

;