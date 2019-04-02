Ramban: People demand jobs in HCC, stage protest

April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hundreds of locals on Monday staged protest demonstration against the Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) for not recruiting the locals in their ongoing construction work on Srinagar-Jammu Highway at Ramsoo area of district Ramban, today.

The unemployed educated youth of district Ramban have forcibly stopped construction work for the past three days at Ramsoo and are protesting against HCC authorities.

The protest was led by Sarpanches including Kuldeep Singh and Nawaz Sohil.

“For the past 3 days we are sitting of dharna not a single representative from concern construction company came to us.This is high time and the district administration should come forward for the support of general public and asked the concerned construction company to recruit the local in their projects.”

They warned the HCC authorities that if their demands will not fulfil they will come on roads and block the Highway.

“By taking our land, the company has made hundreds of youth unemployed.Now it is the responsibility of the company to provide employment,” they added.

They demanded employment for local unemployed skilled educated youths and engineers instead of outsiders engaged by a contractor companies for upgradation of Jammu-Srinagar Highway.

