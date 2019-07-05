Ramban: Officers’ team inspects MGNREGA works

July 05, 2019 |

A team of district administration Ramban today inspected MGNREGA works here in twin Panchayats of Kanga and Gandhri.

Team of officers comprising Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Nawab Din, Executive Engineer Devi Dayal and Assistant Director (Plg) Shahnawaz Bali visited Block Gandheri and inspected the works taken up under MGNREGA in Kanga and Gandhri.

The team asked the concerned to install City information boards as mandated under MGNREGA guidelines on the site of work depicting nomenclature of work, estimated cost, plan provision and year of start of work. It was said that the provision has been made mandatory for maintaining transparency and accountability in execution of works.

The team also inspected houses constructed under PMAY scheme and directed the JEs and VLW concerned to ensure that typical type design as envisaged in PMAY guidelines is followed while constructing houses under the scheme.

Secretary Panchayats were asked to take up the dilapidated houses on priority and ensure their timely completion. The officers also conducted inspection of ISM dispensary at Gandhri whereat availability of medicines and staff was checked. It was found that the ISM Doctor posted at ISM Dispensary was absent from duty without leave.

The incharge ISM was directed not to allow any staff to leave the station without seeking prior permission He was also directed to ensure the punctuality of doctor and availability of sufficient medicines at the Dispensary.