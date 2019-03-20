Ramban mishap: Ex-MLA demands FIR against negligent officials

March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former Member Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ramban and Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) secretary Ashok Kumar Dogra has demanded the registration of a criminal case against the officers whose alleged negligence caused the mishap in Ramban on the Chanderkot-Rajgarh link road on March 16.

Addressing the media persons, he condemned the “negligent attitude of not only the PMGSY department but also the local public representatives in the state assembly and the Parliament he castigated the regime in the state as well as in Delhi for regarding the progress in the completion of the link roads being constructed under PMGSY in Ramban district”.

Taking a dig on the Motor Vehicles Department, he deplored the “callous attitude of the concerned officers in ignoring the frequent violations of the traffic rules on the incomplete link roads where movement of private and public transport is not yet permitted”.

He also urged the authorities to immediately sanction sufficient ex-gratia relief and compensation besides government jobs in favour of the next of kin of the victims.

