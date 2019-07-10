About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Ramban DE&CC invites PGs for registration

 Ramban District Employment and Counselling Centre (DE&CC) has invited unemployed persons with Post graduate qualification for registration.
As per an official, according to Assistant Director Emplacement, Naresh Kumar all the unemployed Post Graduate (PG) Men and Women of district Ramban are requested to register themselves in the District Employment and Counselling Centre (DE&CC) Ramban by or before 15 July, 2019.
For further quarries desirous persons can contact to AD, Employment, Ramban, Mobile No. 9419882066, the official added.

