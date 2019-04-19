About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 19, 2019 | Tahir Mushtaq

Ramban: Couple cast vote on wedding day, surprise everyone

A newly-wed couple on Thursday surprised the polling staff as they came to cast their vote immediately after the wedding reception ended in Ramban town.
Aarti Kotoch, the bride and Kuldeep Singh Bali, surprised everyone, when theye arrived at Model Polling Station in Govt Higher Secondary School, Ramban where Kotoch was registered as a voter. She was appreciated by the polling staff members and the locals.
Her husband,Bali, also accompanied her and later on went to another booth to cast his own vote.
The couple soon after the departure of the baraat.
Speaking to media, Aarti Katoch said that she thinks that everyone should cast their votes as it is their duty.
Meanwhile, the first time voters were seen more excited like Aarti Katoch (bride) who came to the polling station to cast their votes.
Meanwhile, the polling in the second phase of Parliamentary Election started on a slow note and picked up by afternoon in a peaceful atmosphere under tight security.
Total of 59.49 % of polling was reported without any incident out of which 67.19% reported in Ramban constituency while 50.91% in Banihal constituency.
The Model Polling Stations were decorated and wore a festive look. Besides them, All Women Polling Stations and Special Polling Stations were provided with special facilities for voters especially Persons with Disabilities (PWD), old and infirm.
The voters had a new experience of polling with VVPAT machines attached to EVMs.

 

