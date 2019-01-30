Ramban: Capacity-building prog held for Sarpanchs

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 29:
District Development Commissioner, Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, on Tuesday interacted with newly elected Sarpanchs during a four day capacity building programme being organised by RDD to sensitize them about their role and responsibilities towards local self-governance and grass root development planning.
As per an official, SSP Ramban, Anita Sharma, DPO, Tariq Suharwardy, BDO Ramban, Usman Khan and various other officers were present on the occasion.
Pertinently, the second batch of 51 Sarpanchs from Banihal, Ukhral, Ramsoo and Khari blocks are participating in the training programme which commenced yesterday. Besides, a total of 140 newly elected Sarpanchs from various Panchayats of the district are being trained in three batches.
The Sarpanchs apprised the DDC of demands and problems of their respective areas especially post snowfall prevailing situation.
The DDC advised the Sarpanchs to use funds judiciously besides stressing that survival and existence of vegetation, trees, ponds, indigenous animal species etc should be taken into consideration while formulating development plans.