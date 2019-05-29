About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Ramban: Awareness camp for unorganized workers held

To make the people aware about the labour laws and various other centre as well as state government schemes, Labour Department Ramban in collaboration with Employment Department Ramban organized a day long awareness camp at Banihal tehsil of district Ramban, today.
As per an official, Assistant Labour Commissioner (ALC) Ramban Rakesh Arora, Assistant Director (AD) Employment Naresh Kumar and other officials of the departments besides Sapranch, Panches and local residents including construction workers from Banihal and adjoining areas attended the camp.
ALC Ramban while interacting with the construction workers and labourers, advised them to avail maximum benefits from various government schemes meant for their welfare.
He said that the Department and Board are working in tandem for the development and welfare of the labour class. He further said that the labour class is the backbone for development and government is prioritizing their welfare.
The Assistant Labour Commissioner highlighted various schemes being executed by the Department. He said that for education of wards of workers an assistance of Rs 2500 to Rs 10000 is being provided for lower education, Rs 15000 for post graduation, Rs 30000 for diploma courses and Rs 50000 for professional courses.
The Department also provides assistance of Rs 1 lakh for chronic diseases to the registered construction workers. Likewise assistance is also being provided in death cases to the extent of Rs 2 lakh and an additional 5 thousands for funeral rituals to the next of kin of the deceased labourer. He urged the workers to register themselves with ALC office to get the proper benefits under J&K Building and other construction Workers Welfare Act.
He also made the labourers aware about different labour laws besides the safety equipment they need to wear at vulnerable sites in order to remain safe.
Naresh Kumar while speaking on the occasion said that elaborated various schemes of government especially for unorganized workers.
He said that every unorganized workers in between the age of 18 to 40 year should registered himself/herself in the centre government schemes Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan- dhan (PM-SYM) at Employment Office Ramban.

Latest News

Governor to head JKOBC Board in J&K

Governor to head JKOBC Board in J&K

May 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Three including former militant detained under PSA in Kishtwar

Three including former militant detained under PSA in Kishtwar

May 28 | Agencies
Govt proposes construction of Ladakh House-Sarai in New Delhi

Govt proposes construction of Ladakh House-Sarai in New Delhi

May 28 | Agencies
Govt orders cancellation of appointments obtained on certificates issu ...

Govt orders cancellation of appointments obtained on certificates issu ...

May 28 | Agencies
Health Ministry asks MCI to extend last date for PG medical admissions

Health Ministry asks MCI to extend last date for PG medical admissions

May 28 | Press Trust of India
UGC to study quality of PhD thesis for doctoral degrees awarded in las ...

UGC to study quality of PhD thesis for doctoral degrees awarded in las ...

May 28 | Press Trust of India
Tractor driver killed in accident in north Kashmir

Tractor driver killed in accident in north Kashmir's Handwara

May 28 | Rising Kashmir News
2 militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir forest

2 militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir forest

May 28 | Agencies
NC will beat its 1996 tally of 57 seats in assembly elections: Rana

NC will beat its 1996 tally of 57 seats in assembly elections: Rana

May 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Pakistan has nothing to do with Pulwama attack: FM Qureshi

Pakistan has nothing to do with Pulwama attack: FM Qureshi

May 28 | Agencies
Clashes erupt between students, govt forces in Ganderbal

Clashes erupt between students, govt forces in Ganderbal

May 28 | Umar Raina
Two drug peddlers held with heroin, cash in Jammu

Two drug peddlers held with heroin, cash in Jammu

May 28 | Agencies
Pathankot Railway Station sounds alert after inputs about attack

Pathankot Railway Station sounds alert after inputs about attack

May 28 | Agencies
Pak violates ceasefire on IB, LoC: Officials

Pak violates ceasefire on IB, LoC: Officials

May 28 | Agencies
Kartarpur corridor hits roadblock as consensus eludes India, Pak: repo ...

Kartarpur corridor hits roadblock as consensus eludes India, Pak: repo ...

May 28 | Press Trust of India
Gunfight rages in Kokernag forests

Gunfight rages in Kokernag forests

May 28 | RK Online Desk
Zakir Musa killing: College students clash with forces in Sopore

Zakir Musa killing: College students clash with forces in Sopore

May 28 | Noor ul Haq
Attacks on schools in Afghanistan tripled in 2018: UN agency

Attacks on schools in Afghanistan tripled in 2018: UN agency

May 28 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Admin amends reservation rule for border dwellers, backwards areas cat ...

Admin amends reservation rule for border dwellers, backwards areas cat ...

May 28 | PTI
Pak downplays India

Pak downplays India's decision not to invite Imran for Modi's oath-tak ...

May 28 | Press Trust of India
Govt forces launch CASO in Kokernag village

Govt forces launch CASO in Kokernag village

May 28 | RK Online Desk
61 govt forces men, 11 civilians killed in JK in 4 months: MHA

61 govt forces men, 11 civilians killed in JK in 4 months: MHA

May 28 | Press Trust of India
Former militant shot dead in Handwara

Former militant shot dead in Handwara

May 28 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Ramban: Awareness camp for unorganized workers held

              

To make the people aware about the labour laws and various other centre as well as state government schemes, Labour Department Ramban in collaboration with Employment Department Ramban organized a day long awareness camp at Banihal tehsil of district Ramban, today.
As per an official, Assistant Labour Commissioner (ALC) Ramban Rakesh Arora, Assistant Director (AD) Employment Naresh Kumar and other officials of the departments besides Sapranch, Panches and local residents including construction workers from Banihal and adjoining areas attended the camp.
ALC Ramban while interacting with the construction workers and labourers, advised them to avail maximum benefits from various government schemes meant for their welfare.
He said that the Department and Board are working in tandem for the development and welfare of the labour class. He further said that the labour class is the backbone for development and government is prioritizing their welfare.
The Assistant Labour Commissioner highlighted various schemes being executed by the Department. He said that for education of wards of workers an assistance of Rs 2500 to Rs 10000 is being provided for lower education, Rs 15000 for post graduation, Rs 30000 for diploma courses and Rs 50000 for professional courses.
The Department also provides assistance of Rs 1 lakh for chronic diseases to the registered construction workers. Likewise assistance is also being provided in death cases to the extent of Rs 2 lakh and an additional 5 thousands for funeral rituals to the next of kin of the deceased labourer. He urged the workers to register themselves with ALC office to get the proper benefits under J&K Building and other construction Workers Welfare Act.
He also made the labourers aware about different labour laws besides the safety equipment they need to wear at vulnerable sites in order to remain safe.
Naresh Kumar while speaking on the occasion said that elaborated various schemes of government especially for unorganized workers.
He said that every unorganized workers in between the age of 18 to 40 year should registered himself/herself in the centre government schemes Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan- dhan (PM-SYM) at Employment Office Ramban.

News From Rising Kashmir

;