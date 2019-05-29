Ramban: Awareness camp for unorganized workers held

May 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To make the people aware about the labour laws and various other centre as well as state government schemes, Labour Department Ramban in collaboration with Employment Department Ramban organized a day long awareness camp at Banihal tehsil of district Ramban, today.

As per an official, Assistant Labour Commissioner (ALC) Ramban Rakesh Arora, Assistant Director (AD) Employment Naresh Kumar and other officials of the departments besides Sapranch, Panches and local residents including construction workers from Banihal and adjoining areas attended the camp.

ALC Ramban while interacting with the construction workers and labourers, advised them to avail maximum benefits from various government schemes meant for their welfare.

He said that the Department and Board are working in tandem for the development and welfare of the labour class. He further said that the labour class is the backbone for development and government is prioritizing their welfare.

The Assistant Labour Commissioner highlighted various schemes being executed by the Department. He said that for education of wards of workers an assistance of Rs 2500 to Rs 10000 is being provided for lower education, Rs 15000 for post graduation, Rs 30000 for diploma courses and Rs 50000 for professional courses.

The Department also provides assistance of Rs 1 lakh for chronic diseases to the registered construction workers. Likewise assistance is also being provided in death cases to the extent of Rs 2 lakh and an additional 5 thousands for funeral rituals to the next of kin of the deceased labourer. He urged the workers to register themselves with ALC office to get the proper benefits under J&K Building and other construction Workers Welfare Act.

He also made the labourers aware about different labour laws besides the safety equipment they need to wear at vulnerable sites in order to remain safe.

Naresh Kumar while speaking on the occasion said that elaborated various schemes of government especially for unorganized workers.

He said that every unorganized workers in between the age of 18 to 40 year should registered himself/herself in the centre government schemes Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan- dhan (PM-SYM) at Employment Office Ramban.



