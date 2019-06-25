About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 25, 2019 | Agencies

Ramban accident: three dead, four injured, one missing

Three students died while four others were injured and one missing when a tipper in which they were travelling, skidded off the road from the Karol-Kumet link road and fell into river Chenab in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as as Manjit Singh (7), Pooja Devi (15) and Gaurav Singh (16).

"All victims were residents of Thanola, Karol of Ramban tehsil," they further said.

