Published at October 06, 2018 01:21 PM


Ramban accident: 12 dead, rescue operation on

Tawheed Ahmad

Ramban

Atleast 12 persons have died and nearly 20 injured when a minibus skidded off the Srinagar Jammu highway near Ramban on Saturday.

The ill-fated matador bearing registration no. JK19-1593 feel into a 200-feet deep gorge near Kela Morh area of Ramban.

Nearly 50 passengers were traveling in the minibus from Banihal to Ramban.

The injured persons were airlifted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Jammu for treatment.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban Showkat Aijaz Bhat and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban Anita Sharma are monitoring the rescue operation.

 

Further details emerging. 

