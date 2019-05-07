Ramadhan a gift from almighty Allah, understand significance of fasting: Mirwaiz

May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Terming the holy month of Ramadan a gift from the Almighty Allah to the Muslim Ummah, Muttahida Malis-e-Ulama patron Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urged Muslims to understand the importance and significance of the fasting month stating that this month helps Muslims purify themselves from both external and internal impurities and the month provides a great opportunity to the faithful to seek Allah’s blessings and bond with the almighty

Mirwaiz prayed to Almighty to shower the bounties of rewards and Rahmah of this month on the people of Kashmir.

Mirwaiz while welcoming the holy month said it was in this month only when Quran was descended on the beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW) that became the torchbearer for every Muslim and will remain so till the end of time.

Mirwaiz said that Ramdhan purifies the human heart on one hand also, on the other hand, gives a great opportunity to people to earn reward through charity and extending a helping hand to poor and destitute by giving Sadkah and Zakat.

Mirwaiz said people of Kashmir must remain steadfast in the entire month and also work on eradicating social evils of various nature that are tormenting the society of Kashmir.