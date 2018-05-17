Ramadan truce positive gesture, will adhere to directions: Army, Police

Javid AhmadSrinagar, May 16:
Senior security officers termed the announcement of ceasefire by Union Home Ministry a positive move and said the real purpose would be served if militant outfits too observe the ceasefire.
Speaking to Rising Kashmir, a top army officer in Kashmir hoped for positive outcome of the ceasefire during Ramadan in the state.
“We hope for a positive outcome,” he said when asked whether the unilateral ceasefire would help on the ground to control the situation in Valley.
Terming the move as positive, the army officer said forces would adhere to the MHA directions on truce during the holy month.
“Yes, definitely we will adhere to the directions in letter and spirit,” he said. “We are examining all dimensions in detail. But, ceasefire is a positive move.”
Director General of Police (DGP), Shesh Paul Vaid also termed the ceasefire announcement a “positive gesture.”
Asked whether they also expect militants to observe ceasefire, he said “Tabitoufaidahai. It would be beneficial when militants too observe the ceasefire.”
A senior CRPF Officer, who is also linked with counter-insurgency operations in Valley, said, “Whatever instruction/directions come to us, we will follow them and implement on the ground. The ceasefire is a good call and peace must be given a chance”.
When told that Lashkar has rejected the ceasefire, he said, “LeT’s rejection was expected as they would not want peace in Kashmir.”
