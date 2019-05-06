Ramadan to begin from Tuesday

May 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The holy month of Ramadan in Jammu and Kashmir would begin on Tuesday.

The Ramadan moon was not sighted on Sunday and hence the first day of Ramdan will be on Tuesday.

The Ramadan in India and Pakistan would also start from Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia and other countries in the Middle East were able to see the moon on May 5 and would observe the first fast of the holy month on Monday.