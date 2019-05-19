Ramadan: The Blessed Month

May 19, 2019 | Bint e Mushtaq

Ramadan burns out the sins with good deeds, as the sun burns the ground. The hearts and souls of believers are more receptive (readily open) to the warnings and remembrance of Allah during Ramadan, just as the sand and stones are receptive to the sun's heat. While the heat helps shape, form, and mold virtually every matter - including metal, plastics, plants and living cells - Ramadan undoubtedly helps a serious believer to remould, reshape, reform, and renew his/her physical and spiritual nature and behaviour. In this month, the Holy Qur'an was sent down to the first sky from LawheMahfuz. In the month of Ramadan, there is the night (LaylathulQadr), which is better than 1000 months. This is the month of patience and the reward of this patience is Jannah.

This month teaches kindness towards others. The month of Ramadan is a month in which the Mercy and Blessings of Allah (SWT) descend upon us continuously. Ramadan is the most important month of the year. It is the month that the believers await with eagerness. During Ramadan the believers get busy seeking Allah's (SWT) mercy, forgiveness, and protection from Hellfire. This is the month for renewing our commitment and re-establishing our relationship with our Creator. It is the spring season for goodness and virtues when righteousness blossoms throughout the Muslim communities. It offers every Muslim an opportunity to strengthen his faith, purify his heart and soul, and to remove the evil effects of the sins committed by him. Prophet Muhammad (SAW) Said, "Anyone who fasts during this month with purity of belief and with expectation of a good reward (from his Creator), will have his previous sins forgiven," "Anyone who stands in prayers during its nights with purity of belief and expectation of a reward, will have his previous sins forgiven."

Fasting directs the fasting person to the art of balancing the spiritual essentials with physical needs. Fasting strengthens the will power that controls our actions. Fasting awakens the mind and stimulates clear thinking and consciousness of Allah. Fasting is the sobering of a mind and reconstruction of our spiritual faculties. Fasting makes the individual ready and prepared to meet the Creator.To a Muslim, fasting not only means abstaining from food, but also refraining from all vices and evils committed by us consciously or unconsciously. “The fasting person experiences enjoyment twice: he is pleased when he breaks his fast, and he is pleased when he meets his Maker" (Muslim).The hadith also states that fasting is a shield, an armour protecting the believer from sinful acts. "Satan runs in the circulatory system of the son of Adam in the same way blood circulates in our system; so tighten his passages with hunger." (Bukhari/Muslim)

There are reasons and wisdom behind every single act in Islam, no matter how small. It is possible to know the wisdom behind some acts, and for others we may never know. Salaat, for instance, is a daily training for purifying the believer and reminding him or her that he/she is a member in a community of believers. Fasting, on the other hand, is an institution containing all conceivable attributes for human excellence. It is training for the body and soul, a renewal of life, encouraging the spirit of sharing and giving. In general, we want to utilize the blessings of this month to do good deeds and improve ourselves overall. Besides prayer and fasting, Muslims want to greatly increase their other good deeds, such as reciting the Holy Quran, giving in charity, and forming new habits based upon the Sunnah.We ask Allah to allow us to reach this blessed month and to benefit from its virtues in this life and in the Hereafter.

(Author is a Student)

bintemushtaq777@gmail.com