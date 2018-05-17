Ramadan from today

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 16:
The holy month of Ramadan would start from Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and most of the Gulf countries as the moon marking the beginning of the holy month was sighted.
The grand mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti Bashir-ud-Din said that the Ramadan moon was sighted.
“We have received ample testimonies of citing of the moon. The holy month will begin tomorrow,” he said.
Earlier, Pakistan also announced the sighting of the moon.
“The moon marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadhan has been sighted, Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Munibur Rehman announced on Wednesday. The holy month will begin from May 17, Thursday,” reported Geo TV.
In Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the crescent was sighted on Tuesday. The month of Ramadan will begin on Thursday, May 17 in the two countries.
The Australian National Imams Council had declared that the holy month of Ramadan will begin on Thursday.