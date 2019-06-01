Ramadan: Commemorating the Quranic Revelation

June 01, 2019 | Altaf Husain Yatoo

During Fasting evil conceals itself while good comes to the fore and the whole atmosphere is filled with piety and purity

Saum means abstaining from dawn to sunset from eating, drinking and intimacy. Like the Prayer, this act of worship has been part of the Shari‘ahs given by all the Prophets (‘AS). Their followers fasted as we do. However, the rules, the number of days, and the periods prescribed for fasting have varied from one Shari‘ah to another, as says the Holy Quran: “O you who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you.” The remnants of fasting can still be seen among the followers of different religions. The Sabeans of Harran observed a fast of 30 days, without food and drink, from dawn to sunset; and this in honour of the moon. The pious among the Jews fast every Thursday and Monday, and affirm that Moses (AS) went to Mount Sinai on Thursday and returned forty days later on Monday. The early Christians observed Lent, i.e. six weeks (Sundays excepted), that is 34 days were devoted to fasting and penitence in commemoration of Christ on him peace of God in the wilderness.

Even among Hindus fast is considered to be meritorious, though not obligatory, on auspicious occasions like the eclipse of the sun, the birth day of some founder of the religion, etc. To break the fast, they take normally the meal at about 3 p.m. In Islam however, Fasting “is quite a rigorous discipline, which may appear very difficult to the adherents of other religions; yet even the new converts get accustomed to it very soon if they show good will, and inclination as is evidenced by the experience of centuries.” The able reason for ordaining this duty on the Muslims, according to Holy Quran is: that you (Muslims) may (learn) self-restraint.

This ‘achievement of self-restraint’ is thus the sole aim of Fasting. However, the words of the verse display some uncertainty about this achievement. This is a particularity of the style of the Holy Quran, and recurs scores of times. It implies at least two things: firstly, the Omnipotence of God, Who would do (what) He likes; and even by our worship He is not obliged to render us what we aspire to have. Secondly, God teaches through the Holy Quran, but to learn or not to learn depends on the individual man. The argument in the text in question about the effects of fasting may render some readers or listeners, God fearing, others will continue to remain obstinate. The other instance in the same text, about thankfulness, may imply several things: that the real thankfulness doesn’t depend on the outer aspect of fasting and the abstaining from food and drink. Fasting should also be stripped of ostentation, and other evils. It is not the only method of testifying our thankfulness to God. There are other ways all of which are to be scrupulously observed in order to be really grateful towards God and really accomplish the duty of being thankful to our Lord.

As such, mere Fasting devoid of the spirit can in no way bring forth the required results which, in fact, are demanded of any kind of worship. As the Prophet (SAW) has said: “Whoever does not give up lying speech (false statements) and acting on those lies and evil actions etc., Allah is not in need of his leaving his food and drink i.e. Allah will not accept his Saum (Fasting).” (Bukhari)

The lessons are clear and unequivocal: merely being hungry and thirsty is not by itself worship, but a means for performing real worship. Real worship means desisting from violating the law of God out of this fear and this love of God, pursuing activities that please Him, and refraining from the indiscriminate satisfaction of physical desires. If one fasts while ignoring this essence of the Fasting, one is simply causing unnecessary inconvenience to one’s stomach. The case being such, a believer has thus to achieve subtle and lofty ends through the Saum. Shah Wali Allah (RA) comments as follows:

“Since the excess of animality hinders the emergence of the angelic aspects, it was necessary that one should try to dominate one’s animality. Since the excess of animality and the accumulation and abundance of its strata have their origin in food, drink and indulgence in carnal pleasures, a fast accomplishes what abundant food cannot. Therefore the method of dominating animality is the diminishing of the causes of the excess of animality. That is why there is unanimity among all those who desire the emergence of the angelic aspects in man as to diminish and reduce eating, drinking, etc.

There is no difference in this prescription among the peoples of the world in spite of the difference of their religious and the distance between their respective countries. Moreover, the ultimate goal is that the animality of man should become submissive to man’s angelic side, so that his animality acts according to the inspiration and dictates of his angelism, and takes colour from its colour, and his angelism prevents his animality from taking mean and lowly colours and setting abject impression: like a wax getting the impression of a seal. To attain this, there is no method other than this: The angelic side of man should select something according to its own exigencies and should inspire and suggest this to the animal side of man; and that the animality should submit to this inspiration, and not act obstinately or rebel against it. Angelism should continue again and again to inspire its exigencies to the animality, and the animality should continue to submit to these exigencies, so that it becomes accustomed to them and proficient in them. The said exigencies, which the angelism imposes and which the animality enforces willy-nilly, belong to:

(1) Either to the category of things which expand (delight) the angelic side and contract (depress) the animal one, such as the effort to resemble –so to say- the world of God’s super kingdom (malakut) and to regard (meditate). His super-domination (jabarut), which is an exclusive peculiarity of the angelism, the animality being away, far away from it; or

(2) To the giving up of things which are the exigencies of the animality, whereby it is droughted, and where to it craves in its extravagance. It is this latter category which constitute the fating.” (Hujjat Allah Balighah)

In sum, fast can lead to the promotion of virtues of piety and righteousness and impart the moral strength needed to control and discipline the sensual appetites when, together with abstention from food and drink, all the major and minor transgressions of the law of Allah (SWT) are, also, zealously avoided while fasting, more specially the use of foul and filthy language, falsehood, slanders and back-biting. If fasts are observed in the right spirit, and with proper care and solicitude, the benefits indicated above can positively be obtained from them.

From yet another point of view fasting has an immense impact on society, for all the Muslims irrespective of their status must fast during the same month. This emphasizes the essential equality of men and thus goes a long way towards creating in them sentiments of love and brotherhood. During Ramadan evil conceals itself while good comes to the fore and the whole atmosphere is filled with piety and purity, as goes the saying of the Prophet (SA‘AS): “When the month of Ramadan starts, the gates of the heaven are opened and the gates of Hell are closed and the devils are chained.” (Bukhari)

Such kind of an atmosphere is thus produced for the ‘celebration’ of the anniversary of the Revelation of the Holy Quran. The Holy Quran is recited and pondered upon in the mosques, at homes, in isolation and in assemblies. In this connection, the Night on which the Holy Quran was revealed, Laylat al-Qadr, is specially ‘searched for’ and spend in prayers, recitation of the Holy Quran and the remembrance of God, the Almighty. This has been stressed by the Prophet (SAW) thus: “Look for the Night of Qadr in the last ten nights of Ramadan on the night when nine or seven or five nights remain out of the last ten nights of Ramadan.” (Bukhari)

As such, calm, still, clean and full of grandeur atmosphere is created for the celebration of the Quranic revelation. Not only is the individual believer cleansed by dint of his fasting throughout the whole month of Ramadan but the whole society is ‘rejuvenated’ both physically as well as spiritually so that the society of believers could ‘welcome’ the Guidance which was revealed to the Prophet (SAW) in the month of Ramadan. Perhaps an atmosphere much akin to the one inside the cave of Hira and an individual condition similar to the one of the Prophet (SAW) at the time of the first revelation within that cave is reproduced each year through the obligatory Saum (fasting) for exhibiting gratitude on the part of the believers to Allah (SWT) for having revealed to His Prophet (SAW) the Ultimate Guidance in the form of the Holy Quran.

alhusain5161@gmail.com