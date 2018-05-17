Ramadan brings ceasefire

Troops to halt operations in JK during month of fasting: MHA
PTINew Delhi, May 16:
The forces will not launch any operations in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramadan but they reserve the right to retaliate if attacked, the Home Ministry said today.
The announcement came two days ahead of Prime Minister NarendraModi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
Officials said the move is not a concession to the extremists but an effort to create an environment free of terror and violence during the holy month and there will be no lowering of guard.
Today's decision has been taken to help the peace loving Muslims observe Ramzan in a peaceful environment, a Home Ministry spokesperson said.
The Ministry said the forces, however, reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people.
The move of the Government of India is similar to the Non Initiation of Combat Operations (NICO) announced by the first NDA government, headed by AtalBihari Vajpayee, during Ramadan in 2000.
Today's announcement comes a week after Mufti had said that the GoI should consider a unilateral ceasefire in the state starting from Ramadan till the completion of the Amarnathyatra in August.
The fasting month of Ramadan is likely to start tomorrow or Friday depending on sighting of the moon and ends on Eid.
However, the ministry did not mention whether the suspension of operations against the militants will continue during the Amarnathyatra which will start on June 28 and conclude on August 26.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has informed Mehbooba of the central government's decision.
"It is important to isolate the forces that bring a bad name to Islam by resorting to mindless violence and terror," the spokesperson said.
The government expects everyone to cooperate in this initiative and help the Muslim brothers and sisters to observe Ramzan peacefully and without any difficulties, the spokesperson said.
During his August 15 address last year, Modi had said bullets or abuses will not resolve the Kashmir issue and that it can be addressed by embracing every Kashmiri.
He had said his government is committed to restoring the lost glory of Kashmir and its status as 'heaven on earth'.
The prime minister had said only a "handful of separatists" were resorting to different tactics to create problems in the state and asserted that there will be no soft approach towards terrorism.
The first NDA government, headed by AtalBihari Vajpayee, had taken a similar initiative in 2000 by announcing a unilateral suspension of operations for Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan that year which continued for five months.
Almost all militant groups operating in the valley in 2000 had rejected the government offer.
However, the NICO was discontinued after five months after increased violence, including an attack at the Srinagar airport in which six militants belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba stormed it killing two security personnel and two civilians. All six militants were also killed in the retaliatory firing.
The valley has witnessed the killing of over 55 militants including at least 27 locals this year.
The situation in Kashmir is considered to be turbulent where nearly 80 incidents of violence occurred in last four months and civilians were often seen coming out to encounter sites to stage protests with the intention of giving the militants an opportunity to escape.